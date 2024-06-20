Netchex Announces Strategic Integration with NEXT Insurance to Enhance Payroll and HR Solutions

This integration reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the tools and resources they need to simplify their HR processes and ensure compliance with insurance regulations. — Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with NEXT to offer our clients a simple, digital solution for managing their workers' compensation insurance," said Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex. "This integration reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the tools and resources they need to simplify their HR processes and ensure compliance with insurance regulations."

Netchex clients can easily purchase access to NEXT's workers' compensation coverage and benefit from NEXT's specialized expertise in pay-as-you-go workers' compensation insurance, including affordable, tailored coverage options, competitive rates, and dedicated customer support. This partnership also provides unique advantages, including:

Seamless integration: Workers' compensation coverage is seamlessly integrated within a customer's payroll to automate payments and save time.

Data synchronization: Eliminates the need for manual data entry and reduces the risk of errors while saving time and effort.

Cash flow benefits: Customers pay their premiums one payroll period at a time, avoiding the large up-front cost of traditional workers' compensation policies.

Easier workers' compensation audits: Premium is calculated based on actual payroll, for accurate payments and simpler workers' compensation audits.

"At NEXT, we are dedicated to providing our partners with innovative, digital solutions to address shifting demands and meet customers where they are," said Nick Mabunay, Director of Partnerships & Growth at NEXT Insurance. "We are excited to partner with Netchex to offer a seamless pay-as-you-go workers' compensation integration that empowers small businesses to streamline their HR processes and instill confidence in their ability to protect employees."

NEXT's pay-as-you-go workers' compensation offering is now available to qualifying Netchex clients. For more information about the integration and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://info.netchex.com/netchex-next.

About Netchex:

Netchex is a leading provider of payroll and HR software solutions to streamline HR processes, process payroll, and ensure compliance. Our single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Netchex empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify their HR operations and achieve their goals. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas, with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com/netchex-next for more information.

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by over 500,000 business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy and provides 24/7 access to Certificates of Insurance, additional insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage.

Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $1.1 billion in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Fintech 50, Inc.'s Best-Led Companies, and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information, visit NEXTInsurance.com [NEXTInsurance.com __title__ 7].

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy, Netchex, (985) 220-1410, [email protected], https://netchex.com

