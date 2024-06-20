Netchex Announces Strategic Integration with NEXT Insurance to Enhance Payroll and HR Solutions

Netchex announces partnership with NEXT Insurance to provide simplified access to workers' compensation policies directly from the Netchex platform.
COVINGTON, La., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netchex, a leading provider of payroll and HR software solutions is excited to announce its latest partnership with NEXT Insurance, a leading digital insurer transforming small business insurance, to provide simplified access to workers' compensation policies directly within the Netchex platform. By leveraging NEXT's digital insurance solutions and Netchex's innovative platform, this integration will help streamline the process of managing payroll, human resources, and workers' compensation insurance, for improved efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. This announcement marks a significant step in providing Netchex clients with a seamless, automated, and efficient solution to manage their workers' compensation needs and ensure their insurance requirements are met.
Through this partnership, Netchex clients now have access to a trusted option for workers' compensation coverage to cover unexpected expenses if employees are hurt on the job, which is a requirement in most states. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's advanced pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) workers' compensation offering, which allows small businesses to better manage their cash flow, allowing them to pay only for the coverage they need.
"We are thrilled to partner with NEXT to offer our clients a simple, digital solution for managing their workers' compensation insurance," said Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex. "This integration reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the tools and resources they need to simplify their HR processes and ensure compliance with insurance regulations."
Netchex clients can easily purchase access to NEXT's workers' compensation coverage and benefit from NEXT's specialized expertise in pay-as-you-go workers' compensation insurance, including affordable, tailored coverage options, competitive rates, and dedicated customer support. This partnership also provides unique advantages, including:
- Seamless integration: Workers' compensation coverage is seamlessly integrated within a customer's payroll to automate payments and save time.
- Data synchronization: Eliminates the need for manual data entry and reduces the risk of errors while saving time and effort.
- Cash flow benefits: Customers pay their premiums one payroll period at a time, avoiding the large up-front cost of traditional workers' compensation policies.
- Easier workers' compensation audits: Premium is calculated based on actual payroll, for accurate payments and simpler workers' compensation audits.
"At NEXT, we are dedicated to providing our partners with innovative, digital solutions to address shifting demands and meet customers where they are," said Nick Mabunay, Director of Partnerships & Growth at NEXT Insurance. "We are excited to partner with Netchex to offer a seamless pay-as-you-go workers' compensation integration that empowers small businesses to streamline their HR processes and instill confidence in their ability to protect employees."
NEXT's pay-as-you-go workers' compensation offering is now available to qualifying Netchex clients. For more information about the integration and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://info.netchex.com/netchex-next.
About Netchex:
Netchex is a leading provider of payroll and HR software solutions to streamline HR processes, process payroll, and ensure compliance. Our single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.
With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Netchex empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify their HR operations and achieve their goals. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas, with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com/netchex-next for more information.
About NEXT Insurance
NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by over 500,000 business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy and provides 24/7 access to Certificates of Insurance, additional insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage.
Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $1.1 billion in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Fintech 50, Inc.'s Best-Led Companies, and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information, visit NEXTInsurance.com [NEXTInsurance.com __title__ 7].
Media Contact
Katie Kennedy, Netchex, (985) 220-1410, [email protected], https://netchex.com
SOURCE Netchex
