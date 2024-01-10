Netchex Enhances Organizational Visibility with Updated Org Chart Feature

We believe that by providing users with a clear, visual representation of their organization's structure, we can help bring teams together and empower them to work more effectively. Post this

"Our commitment to simplifying and enhancing organizational efficiency is reflected in our new Org Chart feature." said Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex. "We believe that by providing users with a clear, visual representation of their organization's structure, we can help bring teams together and empower them to work more effectively."

Users can effortlessly navigate through the reporting structure and get a glimpse of the entire org or zoom into a single department or reporting structure. They can also search for individuals to quickly find the employee they are looking for, as well as export a PDF of their current view.

In addition to employee titles and photos that can be seen from the chart, users can click on an employee to see more info such as Name, Position, Location, and Work Email. This feature visually simplifies complex organizational structures and ensures that employees and HR teams have a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities within the organization.

Org Chart is now available for all Netchex clients via Netchex on both desktops and mobile devices. To learn more about Netchex Org Chart, please visit our website.

About Netchex:

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

Media Contact

Katie, Netchex, (985) 220-1410, [email protected], https://netchex.com

Facebook Twitter

SOURCE Netchex