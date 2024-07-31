Netchex Integrates with Employee Navigator for Streamlined Benefits Administration

"The deep integration between Netchex and Employee Navigator allows brokers to provide a single benefits and payroll experience for their customers." Post this

This new integration enables Netchex and Employee Navigator users to:

Automatically transfer new employee information from Netchex to Employee Navigator during the onboarding process.

Seamlessly reflect any benefits selections made by employees in Employee Navigator within the payroll deductions managed by Netchex.

Ensure employee records remain synchronized by propagating demographic updates between the two platforms.

Access Employee Navigator directly using single sign-on (SSO) through their existing Netchex login credentials on desktop and mobile.

"This collaboration with Employee Navigator directly addresses the administrative hurdles employers and brokers grapple with," stated Abhinav Agrawal, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Netchex." By automating repetitive, error-prone processes, we empower them to concentrate on higher-value, strategic initiatives that drive their businesses forward."

"Over the last few years Employee Navigator has witnessed that the fastest growing brokers and agencies are those focused on providing tangible value to their customers. That value is increasingly derived from benefits and HR technology which reduces administrative work for their customers. The SSO and deep integration between Netchex and Employee Navigator allows brokers to provide a single benefits and payroll experience for their customers, which is exactly what they are looking for" said George Reese, CEO of Employee Navigator.

"We are excited to launch this integration with Employee Navigator and offer the customer even more choice in benefits management. Benefits are one of the largest spend for employers and it is critical for them and their employees to have a seamless experience" said Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex.

Netchex provides a comprehensive array of integrations across HR and payroll solutions. This latest partnership with Employee Navigator signifies a substantial commitment by Netchex to furnish brokers and employers with a cohesive, automated experience for managing employee benefits. More details on this integration and Netchex benefits administration in general can be found here.

About Netchex:

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas, with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy, Netchex, (985) 220-1410, [email protected] , https://netchex.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Netchex