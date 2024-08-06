Netchex Launches Community: An Employee Recognition & Engagement Platform to Build Team Cohesion

"By investing in employee engagement, we are investing in the future success and growth of our clients." - Will Boudreaux, CEO at Netchex Post this

Fully integrated inside the Netchex application and available on mobile as well as desktop, Community offers key features such as personalized shoutouts to celebrate achievements, applaud exceptional work, and reinforce alignment with organizational values. Automated milestone posts acknowledge work anniversaries, birthdays, and new hires with zero manual work for company administrators. The platform also supports company announcements and encourages open dialogue and collaboration, bridging gaps for remote employees and fostering connections across teams.

Company administrators have full control over the platform, allowing them to customize it according to their specific needs. Employee privacy is also a priority, with options for employees to opt out of birthday or work anniversary announcements. Posts can also be flagged and reviewed by company administrator and removed if necessary in rare cases. For organizations with multiple FEINs, the platform can be customized to create a single community across all the various companies or kept separate as needed.

Netchex's Community platform stands out by delivering a robust recognition and engagement solution at no additional cost to existing clients. Unlike traditional standalone providers or other HCM players who charge significant fees for such functionality, Netchex strongly believes that all employees should be able to be part of a "community at work" and offers this platform for free. The solution is particularly salient for deskless workers who don't have company email or communication tools like Slack or Teams to stay in touch, learn about peer recognition, leadership announcements or other company news.

"We are excited to witness the transformative impact our engagement tool will have on our clients' organizations," said Will Boudreaux, CEO at Netchex. "By investing in employee engagement, we are investing in the future success and growth of our clients."

Dawn Schofield with Bevel Gas & Electric Lights, Inc. notes, "We are thrilled with Netchex's new Community product! It provides an avenue for employees to receive company-wide acknowledgment for their contributions, whether it's from their manager or peers. We especially like the celebration feature, which adds another level of personal recognition to all of our employees."

Abhinav Agrawal, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Netchex, added, "Our vision at Netchex is to build software that drives employee engagement – happy employees translate into successful companies. AskHR which we launched earlier in the year, and now Community are the first steps of many on this journey. Next on the roadmap in the module are Rewards tied to Employee Recognition, Employee Surveys, Employee Chat & Video and more."

Community is available immediately for free for existing clients. For inquiries, please contact your account manager or Netchex support.

About Netchex:

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas, with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

