Netchex Named to LSU100, List of Fastest-Growing Alumni-Owned Businesses Worldwide

"It's quite the honor for Netchex to be a part of this list again alongside so many other great companies from not only Louisiana, but worldwide," said Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex and LSU alumnus. "This business network of LSU graduates has always proven valuable to us and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience with others. Geaux Tigers!"

Ranked according to their compounded annual growth over a three-year period, the list celebrates the success of LSU graduates and recognizes the impact of LSU on the local, regional, and national economies. In addition to celebrating that success, the LSU100 provides a forum to pass lessons on to the next generation of LSU entrepreneurs.

The companies on the LSU100 list will be honored at a black-tie-optional gala at L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

