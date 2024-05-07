Netchex Unveils First-in-the-Industry AI Solution to Boost HR Efficiency

The combination of Netchex AI and AskHR represents the first truly robust application of AI in the HCM space, redefining expectations for HR systems

COVINGTON, La., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netchex, a leader in payroll and human resources software solutions, proudly announces the launch of Netchex AI, an integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its core HCM platform. Netchex AI provides instant answers to employee questions, drawing solely from company documents like employee handbooks and benefit plan documents. This groundbreaking technology ensures instant, 24x7, and accurate answers for employees, dramatically increasing HR productivity.

Netchex AI seamlessly integrates with AskHR, a new feature that allows employees to ask questions directly within the Netchex application to designated company administrators. Instead of dealing with a confusing deluge of emails, calls, and drop-ins, administrators utilize a streamlined platform with searchable history, notifications, audit logs, and dashboards for tracking key metrics.

Now, any time an employee asks a question in AskHR, Netchex AI will answer immediately, creating hands-off efficiency for the employer and an immediate response for the employee. Each AI response includes a link to the document the information came from including the page number. In the rare cases where the AI can't answer the question, the system will route the question to the right HR expert on the team. Lastly, there is a full audit trail including the ability for administrators to see every question and answer provided by Netchex AI.

"Our innovative Netchex AI system marks a significant leap in HR technology, empowering HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine queries," said Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex.

Abhinav Agrawal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Netchex, added, "Netchex AI is built using cutting edge technology—Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)—to augment inputs into the newest Large Language Model (LLM). It can handle a wide and complex array of HR-related questions, from 401(k) plans and healthcare benefits to leave policies and company holidays and minimizes the risks of inaccurate answers / hallucination by solely using the company's documents as reference."

"The demands of providing fast answers to multiple questions and limited staffing in the HR department made the AskHR module a no-brainer for us." Douglas Bryant MBA, GPHR, SPHR, Senior Vice President at Hillcrest Healthcare writes. "Netchex has allowed our small company to have some of the most innovative technology that is normally reserved for larger companies at an affordable price."

More than just a feature, the combination of Netchex AI and AskHR represents the first truly robust application of AI in the HCM space, redefining expectations for HR systems. To discover how Netchex AI and AskHR can transform your HR operations, visit https://netchex.com/ask-hr.

Netchex AI and AskHR are currently in closed beta. Netchex clients can reach out to their customer service team for more information or to request early access.

About Netchex:

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas, with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

