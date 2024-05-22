NetDocuments Expands Microsoft Integrations, Connecting Microsoft Copilot and More

New technologies and integrations are driving a next-generation experience for law firms and legal teams, enabling greater productivity for lawyers who work in Microsoft 365 applications like Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Teams.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, a provider of unique SaaS solutions and platform offerings where legal professionals do their best work, today announced a multi-faceted technology initiative that will introduce new capabilities to drive even more collaboration, security, and productivity within the Microsoft 365 applications that lawyers use every day.

Designed to create a seamless way of working between NetDocuments and Microsoft 365, several key elements are included within the initiative: