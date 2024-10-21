NetDocuments Introduces a New Era of Intelligent Document Management at Inspire

NetDocuments sets the precedent for what intelligent document management looks like in the future of legal tech: a comprehensive platform powered by embedded AI assistance, legal-specific AI apps, automated workflows, and deep integrations with Microsoft 365
ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its annual user conference, Inspire, NetDocuments unveiled its vision of "the intelligent document management system" (DMS) of the future, signaling the transformation of the DMS from an essential content management platform to the cornerstone of a legal organization's AI strategy.
Building on the foundation of its industry-leading cloud platform, the NetDocuments intelligent DMS delivers a wide variety of AI solutions that provide not only an entry point for legal professionals to securely leverage AI on their corpus of knowledge, but to also access and customize AI apps that tackle common legal tasks, mitigating the need for one-off point AI tools coming to market. Adding this level of built-in AI to a platform that's already deeply integrated with Microsoft 365 and hundreds of other solutions used by legal professionals is shaping a smarter future for legal teams, offering a new era and intelligent approach to document management.
"We've all experienced the frustration of having to subscribe to multiple streaming services just to watch the shows we want. Legal professionals shouldn't face that same headache when it comes to legal AI technology," said Josh Baxter, CEO, NetDocuments. "With our intelligent DMS, firms get access to the essential AI apps and AI-driven tools they need to drive efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, without the hassle of integrating countless vendors. Rather than taking your content to AI, we are bringing AI to your content."
Intelligent DMS: AI Seamlessly Embedded into Legal Workflows
The NetDocuments intelligent platform now features a wider set of AI-powered capabilities including:
- Legal AI Assistant
- App Builder powered by PatternBuilder MAX
- Ever-growing suite of pre-built, legal specific rich apps
This suite enhances productivity, simplifies vendor management, and empowers legal professionals to focus on client service, with AI seamlessly integrated into the platform. Most recently, the ndMAX Legal AI Assistant, currently in closed beta, was unveiled at ILTACON 2024 and will be available globally by year-end.
In addition, NetDocuments introduced pre-built legal apps that seamlessly integrate with the daily use cases of legal professionals without introducing new vendors for one-off needs. Just a few examples of apps that will be available include:
- Issues List Generator - Automatically compiles key issues from contracts or case files for focused review
- Contract Playbook Generator – Creates contract negotiation playbooks with clause suggestions, fallback positions, and risk strategies
- Deposition Prep – Organizes case materials and prepares key questions for streamlined deposition preparation
- Due Diligence – Automates document review during mergers and acquisitions, flagging risks and ensuring thorough analysis
- Immigration Letter Drafter – Draft tailored support letters for immigration cases
The growing library of purpose-built apps not only offers powerful capabilities, but also seamlessly integrates into the workflows of legal professionals, ensuring users access the tools they need without it disrupting daily operations.
Dan Hauck, Chief Product Officer at NetDocuments adds, "NetDocuments is redefining what customers are expecting from a document management system. When we talk about an intelligent platform, we mean it. We securely store and intelligently manage your documents. We offer purpose-built legal AI applications that enhance productivity and legal AI assistants that bring the insights and answers to you. And we will deliver semantic search that helps lawyers find exactly what they are looking for. NetDocuments is the optimal platform for legal professionals to safely leverage AI across their documents and workflows, and this will only continue to grow as we consistently release new capabilities like auto-profiling and background apps in the near future."
