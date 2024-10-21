NetDocuments Introduces a New Era of Intelligent Document Management at Inspire

With our intelligent document management system, firms get access to the essential AI apps and AI-driven tools they need without the hassle of integrating countless vendors. Rather than taking your content to AI, we are bringing AI to your content. Josh Baxter, CEO, NetDocuments Post this

"We've all experienced the frustration of having to subscribe to multiple streaming services just to watch the shows we want. Legal professionals shouldn't face that same headache when it comes to legal AI technology," said Josh Baxter, CEO, NetDocuments. "With our intelligent DMS, firms get access to the essential AI apps and AI-driven tools they need to drive efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, without the hassle of integrating countless vendors. Rather than taking your content to AI, we are bringing AI to your content."

Intelligent DMS: AI Seamlessly Embedded into Legal Workflows

The NetDocuments intelligent platform now features a wider set of AI-powered capabilities including:

Legal AI Assistant

App Builder powered by PatternBuilder MAX

Ever-growing suite of pre-built, legal specific rich apps

This suite enhances productivity, simplifies vendor management, and empowers legal professionals to focus on client service, with AI seamlessly integrated into the platform. Most recently, the ndMAX Legal AI Assistant, currently in closed beta, was unveiled at ILTACON 2024 and will be available globally by year-end.

In addition, NetDocuments introduced pre-built legal apps that seamlessly integrate with the daily use cases of legal professionals without introducing new vendors for one-off needs. Just a few examples of apps that will be available include:

Issues List Generator - Automatically compiles key issues from contracts or case files for focused review

Contract Playbook Generator – Creates contract negotiation playbooks with clause suggestions, fallback positions, and risk strategies

Deposition Prep – Organizes case materials and prepares key questions for streamlined deposition preparation

Due Diligence – Automates document review during mergers and acquisitions, flagging risks and ensuring thorough analysis

Immigration Letter Drafter – Draft tailored support letters for immigration cases

The growing library of purpose-built apps not only offers powerful capabilities, but also seamlessly integrates into the workflows of legal professionals, ensuring users access the tools they need without it disrupting daily operations.

Dan Hauck, Chief Product Officer at NetDocuments adds, "NetDocuments is redefining what customers are expecting from a document management system. When we talk about an intelligent platform, we mean it. We securely store and intelligently manage your documents. We offer purpose-built legal AI applications that enhance productivity and legal AI assistants that bring the insights and answers to you. And we will deliver semantic search that helps lawyers find exactly what they are looking for. NetDocuments is the optimal platform for legal professionals to safely leverage AI across their documents and workflows, and this will only continue to grow as we consistently release new capabilities like auto-profiling and background apps in the near future."

