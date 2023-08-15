NetDocuments Makes 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Moves up 476 Positions

Back-to-back annual recognition attributed to laser-focus on customer innovation and commitment to service and product excellence
NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, is for the second consecutive year included on its Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
NetDocuments' journey and growth as acknowledged in the latest Inc. 5000 milestone are directly attributable to the success of its customers and their ability to innovate and demonstrate resilience to prosper in the legal profession.
As CEO Josh Baxter explains, perseverance, commitment, innovation, and teamwork are core to NetDocuments' DNA: "We are relentlessly dedicated to fostering a corporate and customer culture of communication and listening, inclusion, honesty, and delivering innovation that best positions our customers with their clients. Whether it's engaging our law firm, corporate legal and public sector customers to address security, governance, and privacy concerns with our award-winning platform, or working together to deliver groundbreaking responsible AI solutions purpose-built for legal professionals, we will never lose sight of the customer teamwork and trust it took to build this business."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
"As Inc. continues to recognize our growth, we will continue to invest alongside our customers as they push the envelope with cloud and AI innovation, by providing the #1 legal cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work," noted Baxter.
"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Media Contact
Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, [email protected], www.netdocuments.com
SOURCE NetDocuments
Share this article