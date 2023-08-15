NetDocuments Makes 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Moves up 476 Positions

We are relentlessly dedicated to fostering a corporate and customer culture of communication and listening, inclusion, honesty, and delivering innovation that best positions our customers with their clients. Josh Baxter, CEO, NetDocuments Tweet this

As CEO Josh Baxter explains, perseverance, commitment, innovation, and teamwork are core to NetDocuments' DNA: "We are relentlessly dedicated to fostering a corporate and customer culture of communication and listening, inclusion, honesty, and delivering innovation that best positions our customers with their clients. Whether it's engaging our law firm, corporate legal and public sector customers to address security, governance, and privacy concerns with our award-winning platform, or working together to deliver groundbreaking responsible AI solutions purpose-built for legal professionals, we will never lose sight of the customer teamwork and trust it took to build this business."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"As Inc. continues to recognize our growth, we will continue to invest alongside our customers as they push the envelope with cloud and AI innovation, by providing the #1 legal cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work," noted Baxter.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

