Netech Corporation Releases New State-of-the-Art EEG Simulator: MiniSim EEG 2000

With 16 independent signal outputs, MiniSim EEG 2000 makes it easy for healthcare professionals to confirm the precision of various EEG monitoring devices, including recorders, sleep study monitors, and multi-channel EEG monitoring systems. This, in turn, facilitates the accurate monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of patients.

"This one-of-a-kind instrument highlights our commitment to providing the biomedical community with reliable instruments for the accurate testing and calibration of various patient care equipment."

Netech Corporation's revolutionary EEG simulator is also capable of measuring electrocardiogram (ECG) waveforms, along with performance waveforms, such as sine, square and triangle. The unit serves the critical function of helping ensure that the EEG machine being used for patients is in tolerance, which further enhances the value of the company's patient simulator in the marketplace.

MiniSim EEG 2000 is one of the most advanced and versatile patient simulators on the market today. The device is distinguished by its compact, lightweight, user-friendly design and impressive functionality. MiniSim EEG 2000's display incorporates a high-contrast 128 X 64 LCD with LED backlighting for easy viewing. Its keypad features soft-touch tactile buttons that offer dedicated key functions. It also has an interactive menu-driven interface that makes it easy for users to select from a variety of functions. In addition, the product has patented EEG cup electrodes that are simple to hook up, and it operates on a rechargeable battery, making it ideal for performance testing all EEG instrumentation.

Patient simulators—also referred to as physiological simulators or vital sign rhythm generators—are invaluable tools for biomedical personnel to accurately evaluate and verify the performance of patient monitoring systems. Essentially, a human patient simulator mimics physiological parameters, such as ECG, arrhythmia waveforms, blood pressure, respiration and temperature. Netech Corporation currently offers four different models of patient simulators, with MiniSim EEG 2000 being the latest creation in this important group of devices.

Netech Corporation has a strong reputation for creating high-quality medical equipment testing products like MiniSim EEG 2000. It is committed to manufacturing state-of-the-art products that satisfy the evolving technological needs and standards of the medical industry. All of the company's medical testing products—which are made in the United States—are tested, calibrated according to the ISO 9001 quality management system, and comply with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines. In addition, each of its products comes with a NIST certificate of calibration and is backed by a two-year warranty, excellent customer service, and outstanding technical support.

About Netech Corporation

Based in Farmingdale, N.Y., Netech Corporation has been designing and manufacturing innovative biomedical and industrial test equipment since 1987. Its mission is to provide the biomedical industry with the highest quality medical equipment testing instruments and knowledge that fulfill their wants and needs at the right price. As such, Netech Corporation strives to empower the biomedical industry by manufacturing easy-to-use test instruments while leading the way with innovation and ultimate customer satisfaction. The company produces a broad array of affordable biomedical test instruments, including digital pressure/vacuum meters and gauges, patient simulators, electrical safety analyzers, defibrillator analyzers, cardiac output simulators, and EEG simulators.

