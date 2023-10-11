NetForce Global Partners with MeridianLink's TazWorks to Improve Background Check Efficiencies

Our partnership with TazWorks enhances our commitment to providing customers with robust, reliable, and compliant background check solutions. Tweet this

This strategic alliance offers unique benefits to users by streamlining processes and elevating the comprehensiveness of their international background checks.

"NetForce Global is excited to integrate with TazWorks," said Jennifer Clark, President of NetForce Global. "Our partnership with TazWorks enhances our commitment to provide customers with robust, reliable, and compliant background check solutions. Together, we're streamlining the screening process, delivering real value to our clients and the industry as a whole."

TazWorks is run on TazCloud, a scalable and efficient cloud-based technology platform. The TazWorks platform helps simplify the background screening process through its suite of screening applications. It features screening tools, onboarding and training, identity verification, mobile engagement, decision tools, workload management, and business intelligence.

"Integrated ordering and result reporting for searches outside the United States has been on our wish list for many years. I can't wait for this partnership between TazWorks and NFG to transform international background screening from some of the most time consuming and onerous work we do to a simple, powerful process," said Elaine Rosenberg, CEO Advanced Reporting.

About NetForce Global

NetForce Global is the trusted leading wholesaler of international background screenings in the Americas, EMEA and the Asia/Pacific regions. Founded by two industry veterans in 2008, we provide customers with the confidence they need to make better-informed hiring decisions. Dedicated to providing wholesale-only international products and services, NetForce Global is focused on helping retail background screening customers with solutions for virtually all of their international background screening needs. Learn more at info.netforceglobal.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at http://www.meridianlink.com.

