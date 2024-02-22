Netmore and MultiTech Partner Together in Providing New LPWAN Product Offerings that Grow Netmore's Worldwide Connectivity

Netmore and MultiTech have implemented a strategic partnership to develop LPWAN networks leveraging Netmore´s expertise in the Lorawan® Operator Business and Multitech's 50+ Years of Iot Manufacturing Expertise to Create Iot Lpwan Solutions.
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netmore and MultiTech have implemented a strategic partnership to develop LPWAN networks leveraging Netmore´s expertise in the LoRaWAN® operator business and MultiTech's 50+ years of IoT manufacturing expertise to create IoT LPWAN solutions.
Netmore proposes global LoRaWAN connectivity through a state-of-the-art LPWAN platform for network management with a 24/7 NOC, designed for large scale IoT rollouts. Over the years of network operation, Netmore has developed deep vertical expertise in the property sector with global partnerships and relationships with device manufacturers and solution providers, leveraging their deep technical LPWAN and overall IoT market knowledge.
MultiTech products simplify the Connected Product and Connected Service journey for Netmore and their customers and partners by using proven, standards-based technologies and open architectures to simplify the creation of Connected Products and Connected Services, reducing time, effort and risk for Netmore. MultiTech's gateways are easy to integrate, easy to deploy and easy to scale, delivering best in class performance and value. MultiTech's U.S. and global manufacturing agility works in partnership with Netmore at any volume by delivering pre-configured product or fully customized solutions.
In addition to this partnership, Netmore is happy to announce the launch of their newest gateway: a pre-configured Netmore LoRaWAN gateway from MultiTech using the Conduit® AP 300 Series Access Point, specifically designed to allow for seamless LoRaWAN connectivity across Europe.
This new gateway streamlines the process of deploying your LoRaWAN network, making it perfect for businesses, distributors, and developers.
Partnership Benefits:
- Instant delivery of the gateway allowing "plug 'n play" indoor LoRaWAN deployments
- Includes access to the Netmore Public Network
- Access to the user-friendly and powerful LoRaWAN portal
- Secure API for effortless data access
- 4G SIM cellular backhaul
"The Conduit AP 300 Series Access Point is a great choice for Netmore as it provides a secure, reliable, and deep in-building wireless penetration. Netmore can seamlessly connect thousands of sensors wirelessly within smart buildings to meet the demands of their customers everywhere. We are really excited about jointly growing their network coverage in Europe and the U.S., The Netmore offering is complementary to private networks and it will be attractive for our customers", said Nicolas Beaudoin, Regional Sales Director at MultiTech.
"As our network coverage is growing rapidly, we find the level of flexibility and expertise that MultiTech is providing, to be a key success-factor for our expansion. Their innovative and diversified offering is important for us as well as the quality and support they provide. We can count on their international presence and ecosystem to support us in our growth. This new relationship is promising, and we expect to propose other offerings with them soon." said Martin Flenhagen, Strategic Business Developer at Netmore.
The product will be sold by various distribution partners. Please contact us to become a reseller.
For more information about this new product:
https://netmoregroup.com/netmore-lorawan-gateway/
About Netmore
Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimization of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.
About MultiTech
Founded and headquartered in Minnesota. MultiTech simplifies connecting your assets and solutions for over 50 years. Making connected technology easy to adopt and use by focusing on customer needs. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of fully certified and carrier-approved external and embedded modems, routers, gateways and sensors with on-site U.S. manufacturing and industry leading support. MultiTech makes it easy to implement, integrate, and scale delivering best-in-class performance and value. MultiTech is the global preferred provider of innovative public/private cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, M2M technologies destined to transform our world.
Media Contact
Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com
Jalmari Mäkilä, Netmore, +358-44 515 8910, [email protected], https://netmoregroup.com
SOURCE MultiTech
