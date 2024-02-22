Netmore and MultiTech Partner Together in Providing New LPWAN Product Offerings that Grow Netmore's Worldwide Connectivity

"The Conduit AP 300 Series Access Point is a great choice for Netmore as it provides a secure, reliable, and deep in-building wireless penetration. Netmore can seamlessly connect thousands of sensors wirelessly within smart buildings to meet the demands of their customers everywhere." Post this

MultiTech products simplify the Connected Product and Connected Service journey for Netmore and their customers and partners by using proven, standards-based technologies and open architectures to simplify the creation of Connected Products and Connected Services, reducing time, effort and risk for Netmore. MultiTech's gateways are easy to integrate, easy to deploy and easy to scale, delivering best in class performance and value. MultiTech's U.S. and global manufacturing agility works in partnership with Netmore at any volume by delivering pre-configured product or fully customized solutions.

In addition to this partnership, Netmore is happy to announce the launch of their newest gateway: a pre-configured Netmore LoRaWAN gateway from MultiTech using the Conduit® AP 300 Series Access Point, specifically designed to allow for seamless LoRaWAN connectivity across Europe.

This new gateway streamlines the process of deploying your LoRaWAN network, making it perfect for businesses, distributors, and developers.

Partnership Benefits:

Instant delivery of the gateway allowing "plug 'n play" indoor LoRaWAN deployments

Includes access to the Netmore Public Network

Access to the user-friendly and powerful LoRaWAN portal

Secure API for effortless data access

4G SIM cellular backhaul

"The Conduit AP 300 Series Access Point is a great choice for Netmore as it provides a secure, reliable, and deep in-building wireless penetration. Netmore can seamlessly connect thousands of sensors wirelessly within smart buildings to meet the demands of their customers everywhere. We are really excited about jointly growing their network coverage in Europe and the U.S., The Netmore offering is complementary to private networks and it will be attractive for our customers", said Nicolas Beaudoin, Regional Sales Director at MultiTech.

"As our network coverage is growing rapidly, we find the level of flexibility and expertise that MultiTech is providing, to be a key success-factor for our expansion. Their innovative and diversified offering is important for us as well as the quality and support they provide. We can count on their international presence and ecosystem to support us in our growth. This new relationship is promising, and we expect to propose other offerings with them soon." said Martin Flenhagen, Strategic Business Developer at Netmore.

The product will be sold by various distribution partners. Please contact us to become a reseller.

For more information about this new product:

https://netmoregroup.com/netmore-lorawan-gateway/

About Netmore

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimization of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About MultiTech

Founded and headquartered in Minnesota. MultiTech simplifies connecting your assets and solutions for over 50 years. Making connected technology easy to adopt and use by focusing on customer needs. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of fully certified and carrier-approved external and embedded modems, routers, gateways and sensors with on-site U.S. manufacturing and industry leading support. MultiTech makes it easy to implement, integrate, and scale delivering best-in-class performance and value. MultiTech is the global preferred provider of innovative public/private cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, M2M technologies destined to transform our world.

Media Contact

Matthew MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com

Jalmari Mäkilä, Netmore, +358-44 515 8910, [email protected], https://netmoregroup.com

