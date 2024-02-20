NetSource One Strengthens Compliance Measures with SOC 2 Type 2 & HIPAA Certification

"I am proud of the path that my team has followed for the past 11 years to help ensure that NetSource One and its clients are held to the highest standards." Post this

Initially driven by customer requests, NetSource One now leverages compliance initiatives to enhance internal processes, procedures, and overall security posture. Continuing to maintain a SOC 2 Type 2 report and HIPAA compliance sets NetSource One apart in its vertical, as few Technology Solution Providers choose to pursue compliance efforts with such rigorous standards. SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance serve as a competitive advantage, guaranteeing clients of NetSource One's commitment to going the extra mile in ensuring data security and compliance. NetSource One caters to a diverse clientele, including Healthcare, Finance, and Government sectors, where adherence to data security standards is often a prerequisite for doing business. NetSource One chose 360 Advanced for its consultative approach and expertise in guiding organizations through the compliance journey. The partnership has been instrumental in ensuring ongoing compliance and maintaining industry-leading standards.

"NetSource One achieving and maintaining compliance gives me confidence in presenting our value to clients."

Scott Halstead, Business Development Manager NetSource One NetSource One's success in maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance underscores its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. The collaboration with 360 Advanced reflects a shared dedication to cybersecurity and compliance, ensuring that NetSource One remains a trusted partner in its clients' digital transformations.

About Netsource One, Inc

NetSource One, a leading technology solutions provider based in Michigan, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Specializing in a wide range of services from managed services and cloud infrastructure to network security and unified communications. Boasting over two decades of industry expertise and supported by a dedicated team of more than 75 tech professionals, Netsource One empowers businesses on their digital journeys. For more information, visit http://www.nsoit.com.

Media Contact: Scott Halstead Business Development Manager [email protected]

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

For more information on cybersecurity or compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty at: [email protected].

Media Contact

Keith Frechette, 360 Advanced.com, 407-758-5148, [email protected], www.360advanced.com

SOURCE NetSource One