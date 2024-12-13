netWell™ Expansion of Healthsharing Services For All Members

"These expanded services bring a level of concierge service and accessibility not typically seen with Healthsharing Ministries." said Benjamin Arndt, CEO of netWell™. "Our goal is not to be the biggest, but to be the best option for family healthcare." Post this

Expanded Wellness Solutions for Members

The newly expanded services provide significant benefits, including:

Personalized Healthcare Guidance

A dedicated care coordination service provides trusted referrals, detailed second opinions, and tailored medical planning to help members confidently navigate complex healthcare decisions.

Improved Hearing Care Access

Expanded benefits include discounts on hearing aids and other auditory accessories including a free warranty plan as well as free or discounted office visits from over 30,000 participating providers nationwide.

Virtual Speech Therapy Services

Members can take advantage of professional virtual speech therapy sessions, providing flexible and affordable care for speech and communication challenges from the comfort of home.

Affordable Vision Care and LASIK Surgery Options

Enjoy discounts on comprehensive eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses through a network of over 40,000 participating optometrists and national retail chains. Additionally, members seeking vision correction can access discounted LASIK surgery through over 800 specialized providers offering nationally competitive pricing.

Prescription Savings and Tools

Members can enjoy significant savings on prescriptions, including discounts at over 56,000 pharmacies nationwide, access to maintenance medications delivered to their doorstep, and affordable urgent care medications available for pickup at participating locations. A user-friendly pricing tool and nationwide pharmacy network make managing prescriptions simple and cost-effective.

Discounted Diagnostic Testing

Affordable lab testing services are now available, offering discounted lab tests for overall wellness and chronic condition testing, hormone and allergy testing, colorectal screenings, and more! Members have access to 2,200 approved testing centers across the U.S. with results in 3-5 business days and no doctor order required.

Medical Equipment Savings

Members can access discounted medical equipment and supplies, including durable medical devices, mobility aids, and home health products. This benefit ensures that essential equipment is both affordable and easily accessible, helping members maintain their independence and quality of life.

These services reflect netWell's™ dedication to supporting members with innovative solutions that prioritize accessibility, affordability, and overall well-being.

Why Choose Healthsharing with netWell™?

Unlike traditional healthcare options, netWell™ offers a community-focused approach where members share medical expenses. This unique model emphasizes affordability, transparency, and personalized support, helping members manage routine and unexpected healthcare needs with confidence.

About netWell™

netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM), committed to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-based, and community-driven approach. netWell™ offers diverse membership options that enable members to share in each other's medical burdens while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.

With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and faith, netWell™ provides an alternative to traditional healthcare coverage that protects individuals and families at reasonable rates.

To learn more about membership options and the newly expanded services, visit netWell's™ website.

All programs and services are subject to terms and conditions. Membership options vary; details can be found at www.netwell.com

