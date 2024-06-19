Network Funding Loan Officer Julie Velasco Ranks Among the Best Producers in the Nation

Julie Velasco named as a Top Producer ranked by total dollar volume and number of closed loans by mortgage lending publications

SAN ANTONIO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julie Velasco, a Loan Officer at Network Funding, LP, was named as a Top Producer by various mortgage lending publications, including Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Women Magazine, National Mortgage America, Mortgage Executive Magazine and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

"Julie was Network Funding's top performer this past year with $72,813,603 in total volume with 249 closed loans," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "We are proud of her commitment to her clients and her ongoing leadership within our industry."

Scotsman Guide recognized Velasco as a "2024 Top Women Originator" at #103 in the nation. Additionally, Julie Velasco was ranked as #410 in the national rankings for Total Dollar Volume, #204 for Most Loans Closed, #83 for "Top VA Volume," and #153 for Top FHA Volume. To view Scotsman Guide's "Top Producers," visit https://www.scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-originators.

In Mortgage Women Magazine issue of "Leading LOs" and Velasco is featured and ranked as a national leader in the industry, you can find it here. Furthermore, National Mortgage Professional ranks Velasco as a Top Loan Officer by both Top Dollar Volume and Units. You can read more here.

Mortgage Executive Magazine ranked Velasco among the Top 200 Originators (#170), which is also among its Top 1% of Producers in the nation. To view Mortgage Executive Magazine's "Top Originators," visit mortgageexecutivemagazine.com.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) ranked Velasco among the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators. Velasco ranks as #19 in closed loans, #35 in sales volume and #15 by her Region. You can learn more at https://nahrep.org/top250/originators/honorees/#top-250-originators

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 150,00 homes at $30.2 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

