Network Funding Loan Officers Ranked as Top Originators by Mortgage Lending Publications

Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Women Magazine Rank Network Funding Loan Officers as Top Producers

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P Loan Officers are ranked as Top Producers in the mortgage lending industry by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Women Magazine.

"Our top Loan Officers consistently rank among the best in the nation," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "We work hard to support our Loan Officers and they have earned this well-deserved recognition as they provide exceptional service to their clients in the home-buying process."

Scotsman Guide ranked the following Loan Officers as Top Originators: Julie Velasco leads Network Funding in rankings, followed by Russell Laing, Wes Cohen, Rick Garcia, Emily Sultan, Matt Hawkes, Brian Vander Plaats, Billi West, Mark Labouchardiere and Douglas Hoffman.

For "Most Loans Closed," Scotsman Guide ranked the following Loan Officers: Wes Cohen, Julie Velasco, Rick Garcia, Brian Vander Plaats, Russell Laing, Matt Hawkes, Emily Sultan, Billi West and Douglas Hoffman. The Top Refinance category ranks Wesley Cohen and Brian Vander Plaats. Top FHA Volume includes Julie Velasco, Russell Laing, and Rick Garcia. Top Purchase Volume has Julie Velasco, Russell Laing, Rick Garcia, Emily Sultan, Matt Hawkes, Billi West and Douglas Hoffman.

Additionally, Scotsman Guide has featured "2025 Top Women Originators," which ranks Network Funding's Julie Velasco for Most Closed Loans at #62 and Top Dollar Volume at #130 in the nation. It also ranks Emily Sultan and Billi West among its top performers. Read the entire list here.

Mortgage Executive Magazine released its "Top Originators in America 2024" in its most recent issue. The "Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America" included Wes Cohen, Rick Garcia, Matt Hawkes, Douglas Hoffman, Mark Labouchardiere, Russell Laing, Emily Sultan, Brian Vender Plaats, Julie Velasco, and Billi West. Review Mortgage Executive Magazine rankings in its entirety.

Both National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Women Magazine ranked Julie Velasco as a 2025 Leading LO. She ranked as ranked as #8 in total unit volume and #16 in total dollar volume by National Mortgage Professional. She ranked as #4 in total unit volume and #8 in total dollar volume by Mortgage Women Magazine.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 150,000 homes at $31.5 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. This includes its "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership breakdown daily news and coaches on how to address borrowers in today's housing market. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

[email protected]

