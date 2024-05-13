Network Funding Loan Officers Recognized as Top Producers by Various Mortgage Lending Publications

Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Women Magazine Rank Network Funding Loan Officers as Top Originators

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P Loan Officers are ranked as Top Producers in the mortgage lending industry by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, Mortgage Women Magazine and National Mortgage Professional.

"We are proud of these team members' work as they continue to produce among the best in the nation," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "At Network Funding, we strive to support our Loan Officers as they continue to provide their homebuyers and referral partners with exceptional service."

Scotsman Guide ranked the following Loan Officers as Top Originators based on their production volume and closed loans. Julie Velasco leads Network Funding in rankings, followed by Russell Laing, Torrey Jacoby, Matt Hawkes and Wesley Cohen. For "Most Loans Closed," the rankings includes the following: Julie Velasco, Wesley Cohen, Torrey Jacoby, Russell Laing, Matt Hawkes, Brian Vander Plaats, Billi West, Michael Todd and Mark Smith. The "Top Refinance" rankings lists Wesley Cohen at #75 and Brian Vander Plaats at #97. For "Top VA Loans" Julie Velasco is ranked; and for "Top FHA," Julie Velasco and Torrey Jacoby make the rankings.

Additionally, Scotsman Guide has featured "2024 Top Women Originators," which ranks Network Funding's Julie Velasco for Top Dollar Volume at #103 in the nation. To view Scotsman Guide's list in its entirety, visit scotsmanguide.com.

Mortgage Executive Magazine released its "Top Originators in America 2023" in its most recent issue. Julie Velasco made the Top 200 Originators in America at #170. Russell Laing, Torrey Jacoby, Matt Hawkes, and Wesley Cohen made the "Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America." Review Mortgage Executive Magazine rankings in its entirety.

Both National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Women Magazine ranked Julie Velasco among the Leading Loan Officers based on her 2023 total dollar volume and number of closed loans.

Network Funding supports our Loan Officers through the You+ Program, that strives to develop individuals and teams to "be the best you that you can be" with the addition of Network Funding's training and resources. Industry professionals can also use Network Funding's expertise on the "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership helps break down daily news in mortgage and real estate and gives coaching on how to address buyers and borrowers in today's difficult housing market.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 150,000 homes at more than $30.2 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

