Network Funding Named as a Top Lender and Its Loan Officers Rank as Top Originator by Publications

Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage Professional Rank Network Funding Loan Officers as Top Producers

HOUSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P ranks as a Top Lender by Scotsman Guide and its Loan Officers rank as Top Producers by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage Professional, and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

"Our Loan Officers rank among the best in the nation consistently by several mortgage lending publications," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "Our recognition as a Top Lender shows the success of our business as a team and how we best serve our clients."

Scotsman Guide ranked the following Loan Officers as Top Originators and recognized as the Most Closed Loans: Julie Velasco leads Network Funding in rankings, followed by Russell Laing, Wes Cohen, Rick Garcia, Emily Sultan, Billi West, Brian Vander Plaats, Matt Hawkes, Nick Esposito, Robert Tinh, James Spice, Douglas Hoffman, and Kyle Miller.

For "Top FHA Volume," Scotsman Guide ranked Julie Velasco and Rick Garcia. For Top Women Originators, Julie Velasco, Emily Sultan, and Billi West were recognized. Read the Scotsman Guide rankings here.

Mortgage Exec Magazine ranked Julie Velasco, Russell Laing, Wes Cohen, Rick Garcia, Emily Sultan, Billi West, Brian Vander Plaats, Matt Hawkes, Nick Esposito, Robert Tinh, James Spice, Douglas Hoffman, and Kyle Miller among the Top 1% in America Loan Officers. Review Mortgage Executive Magazine rankings in its entirety.

Additionally, Network Funding's Julie Velasco is named as a 2026 Leading LO by National Mortgage Professional and as #17 Mortgage Originator, #36 in volume and #8 in the region by National Association for Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

Network Funding's has been named as a Top Lender by Scotsman Guide for six consecutive years. Read the rankings in its entirety here.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 155,000 homes at $32.6 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. This includes its "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership breakdown daily news and coaches on how to address borrowers in today's housing market. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

Media Contact

Jill Nesting, Network Funding, 1 2817401188, [email protected], NFLP.com

SOURCE Network Funding