Network Funding Ranked as Top Mortgage Lender by National Industry Publication

Scotsman Guide ranks Network Funding as a Top Mortgage Lender and Top Retail Lender in the nation

HOUSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P has been named as a "Top Mortgage Lender" and "Top Retail Lender" by Scotsman Guide, a leading mortgage lending industry publication.

"Network Funding's recognition shows our continued leadership in the ever-changing mortgage lending industry," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "Our team has worked hard to provide homebuyers and homeowners with lending options that help fit their needs."

Scotsman Guide ranked Network Funding as a Top Mortgage Lender by Overall Volume (#69) with 930,121,884 in total volume and 3,147 closed loans. Network Funding also ranks as a Top Retail Lender (#56) with $890,361,825 in retail volume.

Since 2013, Scotsman Guide has ranked the nation's top-producing residential mortgage companies. All submitted data undergoes an extensive verification and auditing process prior to the publication. For more information on the rankings, visit scotsmanguide.com.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 150,000 homes at $30.2 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

Media Contact

Jill Nesting, Network Funding, 1 2817401188, [email protected], nflp.com

SOURCE Network Funding