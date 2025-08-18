Network Funding Ranked as Top Mortgage Lender by National Industry Publications

Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive Magazine rank Network Funding as a Top Mortgage Lender in the nation; Network Funding named a "Best of the Best Top 5" by the Houston Chronicle and a Top Workplaces in Financial Services 2025

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding, L.P has been named as a "Top Mortgage Lender" and "Top Retail Lender" by Scotsman Guide and as "Top Lender" by Mortgage Executive Magazine. Network Funding also received recognition as a "Top Workplace in Financial Services 2025" by TopWorkplaces.com and a "Best of the Best Top 5" by the Houston Chronicle.

"Network Funding consistently ranks as a Top Mortgage Lender by industry publications," said Network Funding Executive Vice President of Production Richard Jefferson. "Our other recognitions came from surveys and nominations that our employees, clients, and supporters participated in—which makes them meaningful accolades for our business."

Scotsman Guide ranked Network Funding as a Top Mortgage Lender (#74) for Overall Volume with $1,098,657,954 in total volume and 3,548 closed loans. The publication also ranked Network Funding as a Top Retail Lender (#58) with $1,024,613,672 in retail volume. Mortgage Executive Magazine ranked Network Funding among its Top 50 Mortgage Companies in America (#48).

Both industry publications' rankings are based on 2024 total volume and closed loans for mortgage lenders. The submissions go through a comprehensive verification process. You can view Scotsman Guide rankings and Mortgage Executive Magazine rankings online.

TopWorkplaces.com has named Network Funding as a Financial Services Top Workplace for 2025. This is based on employee survey that measures the overall employee satisfaction and culture of the organization.

The Houston Chronicle named Network Funding as a "Best of the Best Top 5" based on nominations from employees, clients, and supporters for our mortgage lending business.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 150,000 homes at $31.5 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. This includes its "Today in Mortgages" podcast, where leadership breakdown daily news and coaches on how to address borrowers in today's housing market. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

