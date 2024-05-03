Network QB Version ezCheckprinting Version 9 Has Added Security with a Password Protection Feature

Customers utilizing Quickbooks with the newest ezCheckprinting and virtual printer combo now have added security with a password protect feature in the network version. Test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

MIAMI, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quickbooks customers get added security when utilizing the latest ezCheckprinting and virtual printer combo from - Halfpricesoft.com. Developers offer a new password protection feature in the network version. Once this feature is enabled, only the administrator can edit the check settings. The non administrator is permitted to only print checks.

A password is required to access the following features once the password feature is enabled:

Check setup

Layout setup

Stub setup

Admin password

Edit account

New account

Delete account

(Note: This feature is not available to the single-installation version and trial version.)

"The latest network edition of ezCheckprinting and virtual printer for Quickbooks customers is loaded with many new features including a new password protect option for added security." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge,

With the latest version 9 ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo, entrepreneurs can easily print checks to pay bills, print blank checks to fill in manually and print draft checks to receive payments more easily.

Quickbooks clients are invited to download the trial version and test for compatibility prior to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp.

The latest version is brimming with great features for Quickbooks customers:

Enhancements made for Windows 11 compatibility and latest printer drivers

Compatibility updates for QuickBooks online and QuickBooks 2024

Note fields now support multiple lines

Improved logo and signature functionality for easier data sharing

Increased maximum pay amount from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99

Starting at just $99 for a single installation, (discounts available for network and multi-installations) ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo is affordable for any US business using Quickbooks and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers. Furthermore, there are never recurring fees or hidden fees associated with the program.

Potential clients are encouraged to check out the new features in ezCheckPrinting business and virtual printer combo and the exceptional features at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], Halfpricesoft.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com