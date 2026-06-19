NetZoom Announces Data Center Infrastructure Management Solution for Higher Education Institutions

NetZoom helps colleges and universities establish a reliable source of truth, improve operational planning, and support critical infrastructure without adding unnecessary burden to IT and facilities teams. Post this

Common infrastructure management challenges in higher education include:

Lack of a single source of truth for asset management

Distributed assets across the entire campus

Limited space, power, cooling, and budget resources as digital learning, research computing, and campus IT services continue to expand

Maintaining uptime and resiliency for critical academic, research, and administrative systems

"Higher education institutions are managing increasingly complex data center environments that support students, faculty, research, and campus-wide digital services," said Uriel Campos, General Manager at NetZoom, Inc. "To manage these environments effectively, teams need clear visibility into their assets, connectivity, capacity, power, and cooling. NetZoom helps colleges and universities establish a reliable source of truth, improve operational planning, and support critical infrastructure without adding unnecessary burden to IT and facilities teams."

NetZoom also supports IT and facilities teams by centralizing asset, connectivity, capacity, power, cooling, and change management data in a visual DCIM platform. By bringing these functions together, institutions can improve resource planning, reduce reliance on manual tracking, identify capacity constraints, and better understand the impact of infrastructure changes.

NetZoom's DCIM solution offers significant benefits to higher education institutions including:

Campus-wide infrastructure visibility: Helps IT and facilities teams maintain a centralized view of assets across data centers, MDF/IDF closets, labs, classrooms, and distributed campus locations.

Improved planning for space, power, and cooling: Provides visibility into capacity utilization so institutions can better support growing digital learning, research computing, and administrative systems.

Reduced reliance on manual tracking: Centralizes asset, connectivity, capacity, and change management data to help reduce spreadsheet dependency, duplicate records, and inconsistent documentation.

Operational support for limited IT resources: Helps streamline day-to-day infrastructure management, giving campus teams better access to the information needed to plan changes, troubleshoot issues, and manage equipment lifecycles.

Scalable support for evolving campus technology: Allows institutions to start with core DCIM functions and expand into areas such as monitoring, reporting, service management, integrations, and advanced capacity planning as their needs grow.

Availability

NetZoom DCIM for Higher Education is immediately available in both SaaS and On-Premises deployments. For demonstrations, POCs, pricing and deployment options, contact NetZoom at 630-281-6464, email [email protected] or visit NetZoom.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. NetZoom offers a flexible and powerful application that integrates with on-premise, virtual and cloud resources and many third-party tools like ServiceNow® to create a complete DCIM solution for data center professionals worldwide to effectively model, manage, monitor and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, visit NetZoom.com

NetZoom is a registered trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All other marks and names are trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://NetZoom.com

SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.