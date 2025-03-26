NetZoom Announces SaaS Solution for Data Center Infrastructure Management

The NetZoom DCIM SaaS product is an excellent solution for small to midsized organizations. In order to manage data center assets, you must know what you have and how it is connected. NetZoom's experienced professionals are ready to quickly get your organization implemented on a SaaS instance. Post this

DCIM software is an essential part of data center management and needed by all companies that deploy more than a few racks. NetZoom offers a DCIM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that fulfills the needs of small and midsized sized clients while removing the deployment complexities associated with supporting new software tools.

SMBs share the same challenges of managing data centers as their enterprise counterparts, but SMBs need to find solutions while operating under budgetary constraints and with limited staffing. By adopting a SaaS-based DCIM solution, SMBs can effectively address the challenges of managing their data center operations.

Common challenges of a data center in a SMB:

Lack of a single source of truth for asset management.

What business operations are dependent on this machine?

What other assets will be impacted if this machine fails or needs to be replaced?

Who do we contact if a machine goes down? Is it still under warranty?

"The NetZoom DCIM SaaS product is an excellent solution for small to midsized organizations. In order to manage data center assets, you must know what you have and how it is connected. NetZoom's experienced professionals are ready to help get your organization implemented on a SaaS instance quickly without adding additional stress to your data center personnel," said Rich Vish, Director at NetZoom, Inc.

NetZoom's SaaS-based DCIM solution offers significant benefits to SMB organizations including:

Quick application deployment: no delay or additional costs while securing new hardware and software resources

Cost: No additional hardware costs or expensive database licenses to support the DCIM tool

Overextending IT team: Reduce the burden on the IT team by not requiring team member investment in another application

Scalability of the solution: NetZoom allows UI customization to implement the DCIM in a phased manner in order to add more functionality as needed

Access to the NetZoom Device Library containing over 250,000 devices from over 5,000 hardware manufacturers

Availability

NetZoom DCIM SaaS is immediately available. For demonstrations, POCs, pricing and deployment options, contact NetZoom at 630-281-6464, email [email protected] or visit NetZoom.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. NetZoom offers a flexible and powerful application that integrates with on-premise, virtual and cloud resources and many third-party tools like ServiceNow® to create a complete DCIM solution for data center professionals worldwide to effectively model, manage, monitor and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, visit NetZoom.com

NetZoom is a registered trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All other marks and names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

