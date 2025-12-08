NetZoom® Integrates AMI® DCM to Deliver Real-Time Power-Aware DCIM for Modern Data Centers

NetZoom Enterprise becomes truly transformational when integrated with AMI DCM, delivering executive-level, real-time power insight alongside full lifecycle modeling and monitoring. This unified, vendor-agnostic platform empowers leaders to optimize capacity and prevent power-related incidents. Post this

The new AMI DCM integration adds real-time power monitoring and analytics, enabling teams to track power usage, identify risks, and respond to issues before they impact operations. Combined with popular integrations such as AMI DCM, NetZoom Enterprise supports agentless discovery, real-time monitoring, alerts, and mobile access, helping data center teams stay proactive, efficient, and aligned to business objectives.

"NetZoom Enterprise becomes truly transformational when integrated with AMI DCM, delivering executive-level, real-time power insight alongside full lifecycle modeling and monitoring," said Uriel Campos, General Manager, NetZoom, Inc. "This unified, vendor-agnostic platform empowers leaders to optimize capacity, prevent power-related incidents, and modernize infrastructure strategies with confidence, clarity, and measurable ROI."

Availability

NetZoom Enterprise DCIM is available now. To request a demonstration, proof of concept, pricing, or deployment consultation, contact NetZoom at 630-281-6464, email [email protected], or visit www.NetZoom.com.

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc., headquartered in the Chicago area, provides a flexible DCIM platform that integrates with on-premise, virtual, and cloud resources, as well as many third-party tools like ServiceNow®, to help data center teams efficiently model, manage, monitor, and optimize IT and facility infrastructure. Learn more at www.NetZoom.com or contact [email protected].

