NetZoom Visio Stencils Library Adds Over 1000 Network, Data Center and A/V Stencils

NetZoom® recently reported that during the first quarter of 2026, its NetZoom Visio Stencils Device library of network, data center infrastructure devices and AV equipment grew by over a thousand customer requested devices and the addition of 26 new manufacturers.
CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetZoom, Inc. provides the largest collection of manufacturer-specific equipment stencils. Clients use the extensive NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for designing and diagramming computer networks, creating detailed data center rack elevations and designing audio/video networks.
"NetZoom's relentless focus on customer service drove the release of 1,000+ new devices and 26 new manufacturers in Q1 alone. With rapid turnaround of customer and manufacturer requests, fulfilled in 72 hours or less, we keep engineers current, agile, and ahead of change," stated Uriel Campos, General Manager at NetZoom, Inc.
The following is a sample of the new manufacturers and new product lines released during the first quarter of 2026. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection of Data Center, Networking and AV devices in Microsoft® Visio® Stencil format.
Manufacturer / Device Product Lines
- A-NeuVideo / Switchers
- BlueCat Networks / GEN5
- BROGAV Solutions / Data Center Cabinets
- Cato Networks / SASE
- Ciena / WaveserverE-Series
- Cisco Systems / Cisco 8700 Series Routers, UCS 6600 Series
- Cohesity / C5200 Series
- Eaton / SMP
- Exacq Technologies / Q Series
- Geist Manufacturing / Rack Transfer Switch
- Ixon / Edge Gateways
- Panduit / Fault Managed Power System
- Parsec Technologies / Belgian Shepherd
- Ruckus Wireless / ICX 7550, ICX 8100
- Siemon / Scalance
- Spirent Communications / CyberFlood
- Trane / Symbio
- Vertiv Co / Edge
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT and AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464, email [email protected] or visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. NetZoom provides NetZoom Visio Stencils for diagramming IT and AV networks and NetZoom Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software. NetZoom DCIM enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/
SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.
Share this article