NetZoom Visio Stencils Library Adds Over 1000 Network, Data Center and A/V Stencils

NetZoom's relentless focus on customer service drove the release of 1,000+ new devices and 26 new manufacturers in Q1 alone. With rapid turnaround of customer and manufacturer requests, fulfilled in 72 hours or less, we keep engineers current, agile, and ahead of change. Post this

The following is a sample of the new manufacturers and new product lines released during the first quarter of 2026. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection of Data Center, Networking and AV devices in Microsoft® Visio® Stencil format.

Manufacturer / Device Product Lines

A-NeuVideo / Switchers

BlueCat Networks / GEN5

BROGAV Solutions / Data Center Cabinets

Cato Networks / SASE

Ciena / WaveserverE-Series

Cisco Systems / Cisco 8700 Series Routers, UCS 6600 Series

Cohesity / C5200 Series

Eaton / SMP

Exacq Technologies / Q Series

Geist Manufacturing / Rack Transfer Switch

Ixon / Edge Gateways

Panduit / Fault Managed Power System

Parsec Technologies / Belgian Shepherd

Ruckus Wireless / ICX 7550, ICX 8100

Siemon / Scalance

Spirent Communications / CyberFlood

Trane / Symbio

Vertiv Co / Edge

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT and AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464, email [email protected] or visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. NetZoom provides NetZoom Visio Stencils for diagramming IT and AV networks and NetZoom Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software. NetZoom DCIM enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/

SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.