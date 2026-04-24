NeuFluent Expands Innovation Ecosystem with New Intelligent Implants and Robotics Initiative

"What is compelling about NeuFluent is our ability to combine clinical insight, AI, and engineering to architect smart, scalable systems that will help accelerate the next generation of neurotechnology, greatly impacting patients and outcomes." -- Dr. Kevin Foley Post this

"Dr. Kevin Foley is one of the rare innovators who has repeatedly turned clinical concepts into global standards of care," said Ryan Douglas, chairman and co-CEO of NeuFluent. "While his footprint in spinal robotics is legendary, his ability to architect scalable, AI-based technologies is what makes him the perfect fit to lead this area of NeuFluent and help us build the future of neurosurgical care."

"I've spent my career advancing minimally invasive techniques and robotics for the spine, but the next frontier of medicine relies on intelligent implants and smart robotics that can actively learn and respond," said Dr. Foley. "What is compelling about NeuFluent is our ability to combine clinical insight, AI, and engineering to architect smart, scalable systems that will help accelerate the next generation of neurotechnology, greatly impacting patients and outcomes."

NeuFluent merges experts and technology to advance:

Brain-Computer Interface (BCI): Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Browd leads the advancement of technologies that enable direct communication between the brain and external systems for neurological monitoring and treatment.The NeuFluent BCI team also includes neurosurgeon Dr. Jeff Ojemann of Seattle Children's Hospital; Dr. Dan Donoho, neurosurgeon at The George Washington University; and Craig Mundie, former chief research and strategy officer for Microsoft.

Pharmaceutical Technology: Led by Dr. Russell Lonser, chair of neurological surgery at Ohio State, NeuFluent is developing new approaches to treating neurological conditions through AI-based drug development and targeted delivery systems.

Intelligent Implants and Robotics: Now led by Dr. Kevin Foley, NeuFluent is blending its next-generation neurotechnology systems with smart implant technologies and robotic systems designed to transform neurological care.

NeuFluent brings together leaders with expertise across neuroscience, engineering, regulatory strategy, manufacturing, and commercialization to develop and scale new technologies. Its model is designed to accelerate how innovations move from concept to real-world use. Its approach is leading the shift toward the new neural economy, where faster, data-driven development replaces traditional hardware-first models and enables innovators to more rapidly build and scale their devices.

About NeuFluent

NeuFluent is a venture studio redefining what is possible in neurotechnology. By aggregating the pioneers of modern medicine and technology, it is where the minds who helped define medical innovation are building what comes next. NeuFluent bridges clinical insight, AI, and engineering under one roof to accelerate a future where neurological function is personalized and prioritized as the core of human health. For more, visit www.neufluent.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Garcia, NeuFluent, 1 407-335-9144, [email protected], https://www.neufluent.com/

SOURCE NeuFluent