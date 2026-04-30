NeuFluent Launches Clinical Intelligence Initiative to Accelerate Healthcare Innovation

"NeuFluent recognizes the promise of clinical insights, powered by AI and fueled by data that was otherwise unused, and how it can unlock innovation. This combination is now possible and I see this being the next big advancement in patient care." - Dr. Anthony Asher Post this

NeuFluent's team includes leaders with expertise across neuroscience, engineering, regulatory strategy, manufacturing, and commercialization. Its model is designed to accelerate how innovations move from concept to real-world use. Its approach is leading the shift toward the new neural economy, where faster, data-driven development replaces traditional hardware-first models and enables innovators to more rapidly build and scale their devices.

Dr. Asher is a practicing neurosurgeon and internationally recognized neuroscientist whose work has centered around closing the gap between scientific discovery and patient care. A pioneer in advancing neuro-oncology care and neurosurgical data science, he is the founder of Quality and Outcomes Database and the inaugural co-chair of the American Spine Registry.

Dr. Asher is the recipient of the 2026 AANS Cushing Medal, the highest honor the American Association of Neurological Surgeons can bestow on a member. Established in 1976 and awarded annually, the award recognizes AANS members for distinguished service and their accomplishments and efforts in advancing the field of neurosurgery.

Over the course of his career, he has helped develop national clinical registries, health care policy initiatives, translational science efforts, and biomedical technology, and is recognized as an innovator in multidisciplinary collaboration. Dr. Asher was named president of the Prisma Health Neurosciences Institute in 2026 and has served as vice dean for the Neuroscience Center of Excellence and professor of neurological surgery at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He currently holds senior academic appointments at Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and the University of North Carolina.

"Dr. Asher has a long career of turning clinical data into better patient outcomes," said Dr. Samuel Browd, co-CEO and chief medical officer at NeuFluent. "His experience in neurosurgical data science and his ability to work with multidisciplinary teams make him a key part of bridging clinical data and real-world technologies."

"Building a neurosurgery data infrastructure that helps make the best decisions for patients has been a constant throughout my career," said Dr. Asher. "NeuFluent recognizes the promise of clinical insights, powered by AI and fueled by data that was otherwise unused, and how it can unlock innovation. This combination is now possible and I see this being the next big advancement in patient care."

NeuFluent's initiatives are focused on development that will drive the new neural economy by combining:

Brain-Computer Interface (BCI): Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Browd leads the advancement of technologies that enable direct communication between the brain and external systems for neurological monitoring and treatment. The NeuFluent BCI team also includes neurosurgeon Dr. Jeff Ojemann of Seattle Children's Hospital; Dr. Dan Donoho, neurosurgeon at The George Washington University; and Craig Mundie, former chief research and strategy officer for Microsoft.

Pharmaceutical Technology: Led by Dr. Russell Lonser, chair of neurological surgery at The Ohio State University, NeuFluent is developing new approaches to treating neurological conditions through AI-based drug development and targeted delivery systems.

Intelligent Implants and Robotics: Led by Dr. Kevin Foley, NeuFluent is blending its next-generation neurotechnology systems with smart implant technologies and robotic systems designed to transform neurological care.

Clinical Intelligence: Under Dr. Anthony Asher's leadership, NeuFluent is using AI to translate clinical data to inform new healthcare technologies.

About NeuFluent

NeuFluent is a venture studio redefining what is possible in neurotechnology. By aggregating the pioneers of modern medicine and technology, it is where the minds who helped define medical innovation are building what comes next. NeuFluent bridges clinical insight, AI, and engineering under one roof to accelerate a future where neurological function is personalized and prioritized as the core of human health. For more, visit www.neufluent.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Garcia, NeuFluent, 1 407-335-9144, [email protected], https://www.neufluent.com/

SOURCE NeuFluent