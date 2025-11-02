Neume Reaffirms Its Commitment to Creator Ownership and Access

Neumosys LLC, based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, reaffirms its creator-first philosophy with Neume, an AI music generator that lets artists download, own, and use their AI-generated songs under the platform's current policy. As competitors limit access following new label partnerships, Neume continues to prioritize transparency, ownership, and creative freedom for its global community of creators.

CHEYENNE, Wy., Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neumosys LLC, developer of the AI music platform Neume, has reaffirmed its dedication to transparency and artist empowerment by maintaining the ability for creators to download, own, and use their AI-generated songs under Neume's current policy.

As parts of the AI music industry move toward more restricted ecosystems, Neume remains focused on giving creators control over their work. Following a recent partnership between Udio and Universal Music Group that resulted in download restrictions, Neume emphasizes its creator-first philosophy and continued support for open access.

"Music should always belong to its creator," said Abhinash Khatiwada, Founder and CEO of Neumosys. "Neume was built to empower people to make music freely. The songs you create are yours to download, share, and use — with policies that put your creative freedom first."

Neume allows users to transform lyrics and ideas into fully produced songs using AI. Every track can be downloaded for offline use, and users retain full ownership of their music. The platform's flexible credit system supports both subscriptions and top-up credits, making access simple and transparent.

While Neume uses anonymized generation data to refine its AI models, creators always remain the rightful owners of their songs.

"As technology evolves, our focus will always stay on the people behind the music," Khatiwada added. "We're committed to keeping Neume accessible, transparent, and creator-driven."

Neumosys LLC builds intelligent creative tools that bridge technology and artistry. Its flagship product, Neume, turns text lyrics into complete songs in minutes, giving creators full control over their AI-generated music.

