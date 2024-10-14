Neural Carbon Announces Strategic Partnership with Re-vive to Deliver Automated Decarbonization Insights for Business Process Efficiency and Emission Reduction

"Automating decarbonization strategies within operational processes not only reduces emissions but also enhances efficiency and aligns with financial goals, minimizing risk, ensuring compliance and access to capital," said Chieng Moua, CEO, Neural Carbon. Post this

"We are delighted to work with the Neural Carbon team to solve this important business challenge," said Kumar Narala, CEO of Re-vive. "This is a tremendous opportunity to innovate and transform actual business processes and prove what is really contributing to lower emissions. Companies will gain operational efficiency and financial data as evidence that their operations are reducing emissions."

This joint effort underscores Neural Carbon's ongoing commitment to helping businesses achieve their decarbonization goals. "The regulators, shareholders, and customers are demanding proof that companies are decarbonizing their operations beyond the purchases of carbon offsets to reach their net zero targets," said Chieng Moua, CEO of Neural Carbon. "We are excited to offer our clients the ability to automate the creation of decarbonization strategies, connecting these strategies directly to their operational processes and aligning them with their financial goals while managing risk and compliance disclosures."

Industry experts are already praising the collaboration for its forward-thinking approach, Dr. Steve Elmore, Executive Director, FutureFirst SA, a leading Think Tank of Strategy, Governance and Compliance, emphasized, 'This partnership addresses the growing complexity of sustainability reporting and compliance. By automating decarbonization strategies and integrating them into core business processes, companies not only reduce emissions but also ensure that their operational practices meet stringent regulatory demands, providing a competitive advantage in today's market.'"

This partnership between Neural Carbon and Re-vive signals a bold step forward for companies seeking comprehensive solutions for decarbonization. Together, these companies are offering a transformative platform that will drive both financial performance and environmental responsibility, setting a new standard for business sustainability.

Neural Carbon and Re-vive: Empowering businesses to decarbonize their operations—because the future of sustainability is not just a goal, it's a process.

