Neuralogics Inc. Announces Henrik.ai: The World's First AI That Truly Builds Any Software, No Matter the Complexity or Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuralogics, Inc. (Neuralogics), today announced the creation of Henrik.ai, a groundbreaking AI framework that will disrupt the entire software industry by enabling anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to create fully functional software applications from a simple prompt. The revolutionary innovation is set to democratize software creation, unleashing a new era of innovation and creativity.

Henrik.ai is the brainchild of Neuralogics co-founders Jacob Laurvigen and Henrik Hofmeister, both of whom exited their previous AI and Intelligence company in a major acquisition two years ago. Laurvigen, who serves as Visionary & CEO and Hofmeister, who serves as Chief Scientist & CTO, have put together an all-star team from Comcast, Tradeshift and Booking.com. The team spent two years building the framework that made today's launch possible.

Jacob Laurvigen, co-founder, visionary and CEO of Neuralogics, said, "I've been fortunate to have the resources and opportunities to bring my ideas to life, but most ideas are held back by the time, cost and complexity of software development. Henrik.ai changes the paradigm. Now, anyone with a dream can create software,no technical expertise required. This is more than just a tool; it's a revolution in how we innovate as humans."

A Paradigm Shift in Software Development

Henrik.ai is not just an incremental advancement; it is a seismic shift in how software is conceived, developed, and deployed. For decades, the power to create software has been confined to those with specialized skills and resources. Today, Neuralogics shatters that barrier, placing the power to innovate in the hands of everyone. Whether you're a business leader, a healthcare professional, an educator, or an entrepreneur with a vision, Henrik.ai empowers you to bring your ideas to life instantly.

A Trillion Dollar Disruption

Henrik.ai is set to disrupt an enormous market that encompasses SaaS, Software, Cloud, and the traditional service industry involved in building and servicing software. This combined market represents a future multi-trillion dollar opportunity, far beyond traditional tech industries.

Christian O Petersen, Chief Growth Officer and founding team member, added, "During my time as Senior Director of Product at Comcast, I saw firsthand how long turnaround times and critical delays in bringing new customer solutions to market could slow down innovation. That's why I joined Neuralogics. Henrik.ai is the answer to those challenges. We're empowering people and teams to develop and deploy software at lightning speed, ensuring great ideas reach customers without delay."

Unleashing Global Innovation

Neuralogics creators believe Henrik.ai's impact will be felt worldwide. By lowering the barriers to entry, it opens the door for millions of innovators across the globe to create custom software solutions tailored to their unique challenges and opportunities. No longer will visionary ideas be limited by time, technical expertise or the high costs of development. Instead, Henrik.ai makes it possible for every individual and organization to build the tools they need to succeed.

The Power of AI-Native Systems

At the core of Henrik.ai is a network of specially trained AI, known as Multi-Contextual Intelligence, which work together to build complete, compliant software systems from scratch. The AI-native approach ensures that the software created is not only functional but also scalable, secure and adaptable to the ever-changing technological landscape.

"It's our life's work," said chief scientist and co-founder Hofmeister, whom the platform is named after. "Henrik.ai is pushing the boundaries of AI to amplify human potential and meet the dynamic needs of our evolving reality. We are committed to leading the AI paradigm shift, providing state-of-the-art solutions that enhance efficiency, spur creativity, and tackle complex challenges."

About Neuralogics

Neuralogics is leading AI innovation, dedicated to creating purpose-driven AI systems that empower individuals and organizations to achieve their greatest potential. Henrik.ai is a groundbreaking AI framework that will disrupt the software industry by enabling anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to create fully functional software applications from a simple prompt. With Henrik.ai, Neuralogics is redefining what is possible in software development and setting a new standard for what AI can achieve. www.neuralogics.com

