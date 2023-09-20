Neurexis Therapeutics: New Discoveries Could Revolutionize Treatment of Alzheimer's and Other Neurological Conditions

According to Michael Artinger, PhD, CEO of Neurexis Therapeutics, "The results from Dr. Bayer's lab suggest there is a significant opportunity for this therapeutic to dramatically improve the outlook for millions of patients impacted by Alzheimer's disease." Tweet this

However, a team of researchers led by Neurexis Therapeutics Chief Scientific Officer and University of Colorado School of Medicine Professor of Pharmacology, Ulli Bayer, PhD, has discovered that LTP is driven by the structural functions of CaMKII rather than its enzymatic activity. This discovery carries immense significance as it paves the way for a novel class of inhibitors that can specifically target CaMKII's enzymatic actions without affecting the structural functions essential for memory and learning.

According to Michael Artinger, PhD, CEO of Neurexis Therapeutics, "CaMKII is the target of our peptide inhibitor tatCN19o, which has demonstrated robust neuroprotection in multiple disease models. The results from Dr. Bayer's lab suggest there is a significant opportunity for this therapeutic to dramatically improve the outlook for millions of people impacted by Alzheimer's disease."

Neurexis Therapeutics recognizes the transformative potential of these findings and their implications for advancing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other brain disorders, which align with its mission to develop innovative solutions that address the devastating impact of cognitive decline on patients and their families.

About Neurexis Therapeutics

Diseases such as stroke, Alzheimer's and Traumatic Brain Injury affect millions of patients each year. Neurexis' lead neuroprotective peptide—tatCN19o—is currently in development for these and other indications. To learn more, visit neurexistherapeutics.com.

