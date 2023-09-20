Neurexis Therapeutics: New Discoveries Could Revolutionize Treatment of Alzheimer's and Other Neurological Conditions

Results published in the journal Nature confirm critical role of Calcium Calmodulin Kinase II (CaMKII) enzyme
AURORA, Colo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurexis Therapeutics, a biotechnology company committed to reshaping the landscape of neuroprotection, is excited to highlight recent groundbreaking research that could unlock new avenues for Alzheimer's disease and other brain disease therapies. The findings made by scientists at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus shed light on memory mechanisms that could hold the key to transforming the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and related conditions.
In a study published in the prestigious journal Nature, researchers from the University of Colorado have upended the conventional wisdom on the mechanisms governing learning and memory. For decades, the prevailing belief was that long-term potentiation (LTP), a crucial process for memory and learning, hinged on enzymatic actions catalyzed by the Calcium Calmodulin Kinase II (CaMKII) enzyme.
However, a team of researchers led by Neurexis Therapeutics Chief Scientific Officer and University of Colorado School of Medicine Professor of Pharmacology, Ulli Bayer, PhD, has discovered that LTP is driven by the structural functions of CaMKII rather than its enzymatic activity. This discovery carries immense significance as it paves the way for a novel class of inhibitors that can specifically target CaMKII's enzymatic actions without affecting the structural functions essential for memory and learning.
According to Michael Artinger, PhD, CEO of Neurexis Therapeutics, "CaMKII is the target of our peptide inhibitor tatCN19o, which has demonstrated robust neuroprotection in multiple disease models. The results from Dr. Bayer's lab suggest there is a significant opportunity for this therapeutic to dramatically improve the outlook for millions of people impacted by Alzheimer's disease."
Neurexis Therapeutics recognizes the transformative potential of these findings and their implications for advancing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other brain disorders, which align with its mission to develop innovative solutions that address the devastating impact of cognitive decline on patients and their families.
