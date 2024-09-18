Neurexis Therapeutics Secures $3 Million NIH Grant to Advance Neuroprotective Treatment for Global Cerebral Ischemia

"This funding will accelerate our efforts to complete the preclinical development of tatCN19o and move us closer to filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application, a critical step toward first-in-human clinical trials" said Dr. Olivia Asfaha, Chief Operating Officer at Neurexis Therapeutics Post this

This grant will allow Neurexis to further develop tatCN19o, a peptide-based therapeutic that targets the enzyme CaMKII, a crucial player in synaptic plasticity and memory. The compound has demonstrated neuroprotective properties in preclinical models, even when administered after GCI has already occurred, providing a potential breakthrough treatment for patients who have suffered from this condition.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this support from the NIH," said Dr. Olivia Asfaha, Chief Operating Officer at Neurexis Therapeutics. "This funding will accelerate our efforts to complete the preclinical development of tatCN19o and move us closer to filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application, a critical step toward first-in-human clinical trials."

The team will focus on completing the necessary safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetic studies to advance tatCN19o into clinical trials.

According to Dr. Michael Artinger, Neurexis Therapeutics CEO, "Global cerebral ischemia is a devastating condition with very few treatment options available. Our goal is to provide hope to patients and families affected by this condition, and this grant will help us get one step closer to achieving that."

The work supported by this grant aligns with Neurexis' broader mission to develop life-saving therapies that target key mechanisms of neurodegeneration and neurological diseases, such as GCI, Stroke, Alzheimer's and Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Neurexis Therapeutics

Cardiac arrest and stroke affect millions of patients each year. Although lifesaving, re-establishing blood flow to the brain does not address the substantial impact on quality of life and healthcare costs associated with the resulting neuronal death and cognitive impairment. At this time, there are no FDA-approved drugs for this indication, resulting in a tremendous unmet medical need for a product such as tatCN19o that significantly reduces brain damage from ischemic injury. To learn more, visit neurexistherapeutics.com

Michael Artinger, Neurexis Therapeutics, 720-771-6770

