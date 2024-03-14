Neuro Building Systems Launches as Standalone SaaS Platform for Smart Buildings

Building monitoring, analytics and control for IoT & BMS in the Cloud

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuro Building Systems, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provider for Internet of Things (IoT) and Building Management Systems (BMS) deployments, officially launches today.

Neuro Building Systems formation comes out of SmartCon Solutions acquisition of Sentient Buildings in August of last Year that included the NeuroCore SaaS Platform and the NeuroEdge Gateway solution. This strategic spin-off allows Neuro Building Systems to focus on software development with a focus on unified building monitoring and management tools with analytics while SmartCon Solutions retains Sentient Buildings' core installation and services business for IoT and BMS solutions.

David Unger, former CEO of Sentient Buildings, takes the helm as Neuro Building Systems' Managing Director. Unger will continue to drive platform innovation while overseeing operations and sales for the new company.

"We are thrilled to launch Neuro Building Systems its own SaaS platform company," says Unger. "Our focus on channel partnerships and a technology-agnostic platform will allow us to deliver best-in-class smart building solutions to a wider audience."

Neuro Building Systems prioritizes working with channel partners to deliver its solutions. The NeuroEdge gateway and NeuroCore platform will be offered through partners' established networks, bundled with value-added pro-active/preventative maintenance plans and energy management and ESG programs. SmartCon Solutions becomes a key partner, inheriting several Sentient Building Neuro accounts and integrating them with their SmartCare customer service package.

NeuroCore is designed for broad compatibility. Utilizing open protocols commonly used in BMS and wireless IoT devices, the platform integrates seamlessly with most guest room and thermostat management systems, and all BACnet-capable BMS systems. The NeuroEdge gateway serves as the secure hub for building data, funneling information from IoT and BMS systems to the cloud-based NeuroCore platform. The NeuroCore SaaS platform provides a unified user interface. Building owners and operators gain a single point of access for comprehensive building operations data, allowing them to optimize efficiency, comfort, and overall building performance.

Neuro Building Systems empowers real-time building awareness through its cloud-based platform and managed services. We are passionate about providing building operators and tenants with data-driven insights for maximizing comfort, optimizing building performance, and reducing energy consumption.

