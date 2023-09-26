NeuroFlow Accelerates Growth & Innovation with New C-Suite Additions Ahead of HLTH

The company has brought on Phil Vecchiolli as Chief Revenue Officer and Robert Capobianco as Chief Commercial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow, the healthcare company leading the industry in removing the systematic barriers to integrating behavioral and physical health, has announced the appointment of Phil Vecchiolli as Chief Revenue Officer and Robert Capobianco as Chief Commercial Officer. The expansion of the executive team coincides with the company's continued growth and a noticeable change in healthcare dynamics where providers, payors and the federal government need new answers to manage the rising risk of behavioral populations better and efficiently triage their care to achieve meaningful outcomes.

Vecchiolli brings over 30 years of healthcare industry innovation and experience to the company, including serving as the Chief Growth and Strategy Officer for Tridiuum and, prior to that, Chief Growth Officer for Optum's behavioral health business segment. Vecchiolli previously led payors and managed care organizations at Aetna, MagellanRx, and Capital Rx. As CRO, Vecchiolli will lead NeuroFlow's sales efforts.

Capobianco joins NeuroFlow with 25 years of exceptional execution and leadership skills and extensive experience developing the vision, culture, and development strategy for growth-oriented healthcare technology companies. He has a deep understanding of the commercialization of mental health technology and is an expert in the development of value based care programs. Among other roles, Capobianco previously worked at Change Healthcare as Vice President of Value Based Payments. As CCO, Capobianco will lead NeuroFlow's commercial go to market strategy while overseeing marketing operations and new business partnerships.

"Phil and Rob are like two opposite sides of a coin that we're excited to bring together. They both have incredible track records in building and scaling great businesses during their careers, said NeuroFlow Chief Executive Officer Chris Molaro. "These two new hires have added decades of experience to our organization and allow us to enhance current engagements and establish new clinical customers and partnerships across the industry."

Vecchiolli and Capobianco's appointments come at a time of significant growth for NeuroFlow, as the company begins integrating the team and assets from a recent acquisition of Capital Solution Design, the parent company of BHL and BHL Touch. NeuroFlow's solution has been embraced by major healthcare organizations, with Emory Healthcare, Atlantic Health System, and Novant Health all becoming partners in 2023. The company now supports 16 million lives and is positioned to grow its market share across the healthcare spectrum, including within payor groups and government organizations.

"We're just getting started. Our provider customers are setting the standard of sustainable behavioral health inclusion in value based care arrangements. Meanwhile, our payor customers are advancing new approaches to address fluctuating risks with our real-time insights, reducing suicides and high-cost events related to complex cases," noted NeuroFlow Chief Operating Officer Adam Pardes. "Phil and Rob understand how to accelerate our efforts and deliver on our promise of bridging the gap between mental and physical health."

