NeuroFlow Expands IntegrateBH Solution: Specialized Technology Infrastructure Embedding Behavioral Health Across the Care Continuum.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow, the only end-to-end behavioral health technology company, today announced the expansion of their IntegrateBH solution, designed to systematically identify, stratify, and manage behavioral health conditions within care settings not traditionally equipped to manage behavioral health effectively. The AI-powered solution represents the evolution of NeuroFlow's industry-leading behavioral health integration infrastructure and incorporates additional capabilities gained through recent acquisitions.

IntegrateBH combines risk identification, intelligent referral matching, and care coordination to address rising behavioral health demand in physical care settings—where needs most often surface. When unaddressed, these often comorbid conditions increase medical costs, harm quality metrics, and drive poor patient outcomes. IntegrateBH delivers the technology health systems and health plans need to manage behavioral health effectively without adding burden to care teams.

"Most non-behavioral health care settings lack the expertise and workflows to effectively address behavioral health needs—they don't know where to start, or they hesitate to screen because they may be unsure how to act on what they find," said Michael Szmeiter, SVP of Product at NeuroFlow. "This gap places a significant burden on care teams, contributing to burnout and costly retention challenges. IntegrateBH solves this by providing a layer of specialized behavioral health intelligence, digital pathways, and services on top of EHRs and care management systems—removing the need for providers to intervene every time and providing them with proper context and support when they do."

IntegrateBH's unique capabilities include:

Population-wide assessment infrastructure: IntegrateBH both aggregates screenings collected through patient portals and provides multiple digital channels to screen patients for behavioral health needs. Providers receive this critical patient data within their existing workflows, minimizing administrative burden. Automated follow-ups and NeuroFlow's Response Services provide a safety net for crisis moments, a solution that is unique in its ability and willingness to address suicidality. As an example of IntegrateBH in action, a large integrated health system achieved rapid population-wide screening and stratified over 3,000 patients in just four months using NeuroFlow's platform, identifying opportunities for additional behavioral health revenue capture.

Tailored program development: The technology is configurable to organizations' specific workflows, embedding behavioral health within programs throughout the care continuum. NeuroFlow provides clinical expertise to understand our partners' goals and design rollouts to meet those goals while alleviating care team burden. One safety net hospital from New Jersey worked with NeuroFlow to design and implement improved screening and intervention workflows in their ambulatory clinics, resulting in a 14x screening rate increase and an anticipated $750k in additional annual P4P revenue.

AI-powered referral management: A proprietary matching algorithm evaluates 100+ clinical, logistical, and preference variables to connect patients with optimal behavioral health care destinations. Research from a regional health plan demonstrated the impact of IntegrateBH's referral management capabilities, resulting in a decrease of total medical costs by $27.63 per member per month.

IntegrateBH is part of a suite of NeuroFlow solutions that also include BHIQ, a behavioral health analytics and modelling technology, and TxProgress, a measurement-informed care platform for behavioral health providers.

"IntegrateBH, BHIQ, and TxProgress together create an ecosystem that allows for precise identification of behavioral health risk and provides the tools to manage that risk and measure treatment over time," said Chris Molaro, CEO of NeuroFlow. "Healthcare organizations can identify hidden behavioral health risk and critical program gaps through BHIQ. IntegrateBH operationalizes those insights so that physical health providers can easily address these needs in their population and connect patients to timely care. And TxProgress measures the impact of behavioral health care over time, ensuring patients get better and stay better. Together, these solutions create a complete infrastructure for detecting needs, delivering care, and demonstrating value."

IntegrateBH is available now for health systems and health plans committed to transforming behavioral health integration. For more information, visit www.neuroflow.com/integratebh.

NeuroFlow provides risk-bearing healthcare organizations with the technology, data, and AI capabilities they need to support behavioral health within their programs and populations at scale. Across payors, providers, and the federal government, NeuroFlow's platform empowers organizations with the behavioral health insights they're missing to manage complex populations in a financially sustainable way. Powered by deep expertise in whole-person care, NeuroFlow offers a path to risk predictability and proactive behavioral health care that helps overcome the systemic challenges in today's healthcare ecosystem.

