NeuroFlow Launches Perinatal and Postpartum Care Pathways to Fill Critical Gaps in Maternal Mental Health Care

Many organizations are developing solutions to increase access to care for women and families through the pregnancy experience, but most still lack sufficient mechanisms for consistently screening for behavioral health needs at every stage of pregnancy and tailoring resources to what an individual needs. NeuroFlow is tackling the crisis head-on by implementing upstream strategies to identify maternal behavioral health needs through regular screenings and proactive support. This includes prompt outreach for parents experiencing suicidal ideation or thoughts of self-harm. The launch of these much-needed pathways strategically aligns with the goals of Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to increase conversations and to spotlight these pressing issues.

"These new maternal health pathways are a natural extension of NeuroFlow's core functionality — identifying, supporting, and guiding at-risk populations to the appropriate level of care," said NeuroFlow Chief Product Officer Julia Kastner. "Leveraging real-time population data, we can identify mothers who are at risk, customize the experience to their needs and their stage of pregnancy, and align it with the care they receive from their providers. We're incredibly proud of the work our clinical specialists have done to create an experience that is sensitive, clinically validated, engaging and intuitive."

NeuroFlow's new maternal mental health offering uses enhanced logic to send timely clinically-validated assessments throughout the pregnancy period to identify behavioral health conditions and direct the parent to the right level of care. The personalized experience also includes educational content and milestone planning for each trimester and during the postpartum period, including resources in the event of a lost pregnancy.

NeuroFlow developed curricula to support both broad population health initiatives as well as Ob-Gyn workflows, in which the pathways are more directly incorporated into patient care. The proven model, which has been developed and refined with other partners across the industry, is attracting the attention of organizations like disability insurers, Medicaid MCOs, and health systems, who are committed to improving the management of maternal populations and recognize the dire need to invest further in their mental health comorbidities. NeuroFlow's ability to measure risk and connect individuals to care pathways, in a variety of at-risk populations, has resulted in a decrease in emergency department utilization and an improved detection of symptoms.

"Our goal is to normalize the challenges of new parenthood and ensure that no parent feels alone or ashamed during this incredibly stressful time," said NeuroFlow Director of Clinical Growth and Strategy Amanda Brooks. "By providing a pathway that augments the care they are receiving from their provider, new and expecting parents' care is improved, and the risk of untreated postpartum mental health conditions is mitigated."

