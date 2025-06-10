NeuroFlow Releases Behavioral Health Intelligence Solution to Improve Payer and Provider Risk Management Strategies

BHIQ™, NeuroFlow's Behavioral Health Analytics Solution, Delivers Essential Behavioral Health Insights and Actionable Strategies for Successful Cost Management

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow has released an update to its suite of capabilities, branded BHIQ™. This release builds on the company's existing platform with deeper analytics that surface behavioral health intelligence from population data, such as data from claims, EMR encounters, pharma, and consumer generated data. This enables health plans and systems to create better risk management strategies and financially sustainable care programs. The release of BHIQ enhances NeuroFlow's existing integrated care and measurement-informed care solutions, including consumer engagement platform Onward™ — all of which are positioned to make the data insights from BHIQ actionable.

By applying a behavioral health lens to existing healthcare data, BHIQ reveals population behavioral health needs and performance opportunity areas that may otherwise remain hidden. Identifying behavioral health risk cohorts with precision empowers organizations to optimize effectiveness of condition-specific programs, incentivize appropriate utilization, and lower costs.

NeuroFlow's approach addresses two compounding industry dynamics:

First, management of "physical health" conditions has formed the bedrock of healthcare, leaving behavioral health carved out and typically deprioritized. This means that population risk analyses do not fully incorporate important behavioral health variables, making timely identification, guidance to care, and risk predictability challenging.

Second, while organizations have invested heavily in behavioral health access in recent years, they often lack the data to measure program effectiveness and direct the right people to that access. Creating access without a strong enough foundation of behavioral health intelligence leads to costly blind spots, especially among complex medical populations with chronic conditions and undertreated behavioral health needs. In 2024 alone, it's estimated that behavioral health conditions drove $5.3 billion in excess utilization at emergency departments.

NeuroFlow bridges these gaps by providing a unique behavioral health lens to traditional retrospective analytics, with the goal of identifying priority population cohorts with likely behavioral health needs and directing them to care programs that are the best fit based on acuity and preferences. Health plans in particular have poured significant resources into building programs around costly chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease, but they often lack insight into underlying behavioral health issues complicating this chronic condition. This can lead to worsening health outcomes, like lack of medication adherence due to spiraling depression, and ultimately higher costs.

At the same time, many organizations have invested heavily in behavioral health programs and provider networks, but they lack the visibility they need to understand the impact of these investments. For example, individuals who attend two follow-up appointments with a behavioral health provider post-discharge are 5X more likely to complete treatment and may be 70% less likely to be readmitted. NeuroFlow can help surface this level of insight so that payers can appropriately incentivize their providers to schedule that second appointment. Doing this at scale drives improved outcomes and financial benefits for both providers and payers.

"A deeper level of behavioral health intelligence is the missing piece in most healthcare organizations' risk management strategies today, and failing to address the gap in a timely way will negatively impact health plans, providers, and the populations they serve," says Jeremy Kreyling, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Informatics at NeuroFlow. "We are proud to provide solutions that connect the entire care journey: understanding who needs behavioral health support, what level of care is most appropriate, and whether that care achieved the best outcomes for the individual. With that intelligence, health plans and health systems can administer their programs in more effective ways to close quality gaps, reduce costs, and advance the impact of value-based arrangements."

"Risk management strategies, while highly sophisticated in identifying physical health risk, lack the same depth of analysis in behavioral health," says John Snook, Chief Policy Officer at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. "We know that behavioral health comorbidities are pervasive, but unless you know what to look for in your data, you're likely missing the hidden risk indicators driving up costs. NeuroFlow is ideally positioned to identify behavioral health risks in medically complex populations and initiate appropriate next steps."

NeuroFlow's depth in the risk identification and analytics space has been strengthened by several strategic investments, including the recent acquisition of Intermountain Health's behavioral health risk model. In addition, it reflects our CEO's vision for the future of health care, which is guided by holistic intelligence that is embedded into provider and care manager workflows. To learn more about how NeuroFlow's solutions can transform your organization's approach to behavioral health intelligence, visit NeuroFlow's website at https://start.neuroflow.com/bhiq.

