NeuroFlow Ushers in New Era of Integrated Care to Support Sustainable Behavioral Health Management

Health systems and integrated BH service providers turn to NeuroFlow platform to address the rising behavioral health risk in populations through 'CoCM 2.0'

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow, the market leading behavioral health SaaS platform, has announced a new tech-enabled approach to psychiatric collaborative care (CoCM), 'CoCM 2.0,' that combines the company's AI-driven analytics, care collaboration enablement, and enterprise consumer-grade activation. NeuroFlow's 'CoCM 2.0' approach builds on the traditional model's foundational registry requirement with three key advancements that transform how organizations deliver care and capture value:

Whole population screening & digital care - NeuroFlow's patient activation and engagement tools offer screening and digital care at scale, making it easy to fill caseloads with CoCM-eligible patients and offer self-directed support to reduce unnecessary utilization of services by directing patients to the right care faster

CoCM digital care companion - NeuroFlow's digital patient experience acts as a care extender between appointments for patients enrolled in CoCM, improving appointment productivity and improving time to remission

Post-graduation monitoring - Support for patients' BH shouldn't end when they graduate from the CoCM program. NeuroFlow monitors well-being after graduation, offering ongoing visibility for care teams and interventions to prevent deterioration

NeuroFlow's health system customers are seeing results with improved outcomes while increasing revenue opportunities through the delivery of evidence-based care. For example, customers typically see a 17-23% increase in early identification of BH patients. The automated population risk stratification in combination with the ability to integrate into care management and clinical workflows increases caseload capacity by nearly 36-40% annually. All of this is done while achieving a 90% satisfaction rate among care teams, supporting reduction in clinical burnout. Overall, this increases the speed to value for CoCM programs.

Nearly 30 years ago, the collaborative care model (CoCM) was introduced by leading researchers at the University of Washington. Rather than relying upon traditional mental health referrals, CoCM enables a holistic team-based approach to treating common mental health conditions by integrating behavioral health professionals into the care team, while simultaneously increasing the confidence and competence of physical health providers in treating these conditions. Despite dozens of studies and peer reviewed research supporting the model, adoption remained low in the decades that followed; it was difficult to ramp up collaborative care programs quickly and at scale, and the industry lacked sufficient financial incentive to address behavioral health.

However, widespread adoption of collaborative care in clinical settings is now accelerating across the industry thanks to a combination of improved technologies, additional reimbursement codes, and a collective shift towards value-based care.

Today, NeuroFlow's category-leading platform is being adopted by a wide range of organizations to manage patient caseloads in various integrated care models at increased scale and efficiency. NeuroFlow is used by evolvedMD, Magellan Healthcare, Emory Health, Ascension, Novant Health, and ACOs like Atlantic Health to support, among other initiatives, the execution of their collaborative care programs and services.

"The combination of NeuroFlow's intuitive registry for care managers and its engagement tools for patients gives our team critical visibility into our patients' wellbeing, helping make each interaction more meaningful and ensuring every patient feels supported throughout their care journey," notes evolvedMD Co-CEO Erik Osland.

In a recent survey, 70% of surveyed participating patients reported that NeuroFlow supported their mental health in between appointments with their provider, and surveyed providers reported improved continuity of care and improvements in patients' physical health after implementation of NeuroFlow.

"Providers are purposeful with their time and resources, and we wanted to develop a way to reduce the cognitive load they face on a daily basis," said NeuroFlow Chief Medical Officer Tom Zaubler, MD, MPH. "I've explored in depth the impact CoCM can have from my time on the faculty at the University of Washington to my work at enterprise health systems spanning nearly three decades. CoCM can now scale and reach its full potential with NeuroFlow's suite of technology products and services."

