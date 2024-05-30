Neuronic Introduces Revolutionary Helmet With Near-Infrared Light to Aid in Brain Function and Cognitive Impairment

"Optimizing brain health is more than possible in today's technologically advanced society. Our Neuradiant 1070 is the leading self-administered light helmet that improves memory and focus using near-infrared light and brain entrainment." - Liam Pingree, Co-Founder Post this

"With one in three people affected by neurological conditions, the leading cause of disabilities and illness worldwide, the importance of brain health cannot be overstated," said Pingree. "The future of brain health lies in near-infrared light, a new way of "charging" the brain to positively impact neurodegenerative conditions. Optimizing brain health is more than possible in today's technologically advanced society. Our Neuradiant 1070 is the leading self-administered light helmet that improves memory and focus using near-infrared light and brain entrainment."

Photobiomodulation is a revolutionary therapy that harnesses light energy to enhance cellular function, particularly in mitochondria. This process not only boosts efficiency but also stimulates the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a vital energy molecule.

Clinical researc h on photobiomodulation has produced impactful results, improving the lives of individuals worldwide. Transcranial photobiomodulation is painless, noninvasive, systemic and drug-free and has shown no adverse side effects when used appropriately. For example, studies found that those with long COVID brain fog are exploring the benefits of transcranial help with the Neuradiant 1070. Notable users suffering from cognitive impairment include UFC legend Gray Mayard, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury common in Mixed Martial Arts. Other advocates of Neuronic include Steven Bartlett, famed British entrepreneur and podcaster; Gary Brecka, human biologist and biohacker; and Bryan Johnson, the world's most measured human.

In addition to long-term COVID and injuries, the ground-breaking helmet design has been shown to help those suffering from various ailments by either slowing down the progression of such conditions as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's or helping symptoms of ADHD, anxiety, depression and PTSD.

