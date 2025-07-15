Neuronostics and Stratus Forge Strategic Alliance to Address Critical Gap in Neurological Care

"Our collaboration with Neuronostics aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing patient care through innovation," said Charlie Alvarez, CEO of Stratus. Post this

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our mission to transform neurological care," said Professor John Terry, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Neuronostics. "By combining our breakthrough digital biomarker of epilepsy with Stratus's unparalleled clinical network and expertise, we're creating a pathway to help millions of patients receive faster, more accurate care. The potential to reduce the anxiety and uncertainty that patients and families face during the diagnostic process is what drives our work every day."

Stratus brings significant infrastructure to the partnership. The company has over 600 hospital affiliations and over 30,000 patient referrals annually. Stratus's extensive database of EEG recordings and deep clinical expertise will support the continued development and validation of BioEP technology for the US healthcare system.

"Our collaboration with Neuronostics aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing patient care through innovation," said Charlie Alvarez, CEO of Stratus. He will join the Neuronostics board as part of the strategic alliance. "We've seen firsthand the challenges clinicians face when EEG results are inconclusive. By working together to validate and refine this technology, we can provide our healthcare partners with powerful new tools to improve diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes."

The partnership comes at a crucial time for epilepsy care. Traditional EEG interpretation methods often struggle to detect subtle patterns that indicate epilepsy. This leads to diagnostic uncertainty that can delay treatment and impact quality of life. With misdiagnosis rates exceeding 30% in some settings, the annual cost burden of epilepsy has been estimated at $180 billion globally. The collaboration between Neuronostics and Stratus represents a significant step towards a future where neurological conditions can be diagnosed and treated more quickly, accurately, and confidently.

About Stratus Inc

Stratus is the leading provider of EEG solutions in the United States and offers global EEG technology via StratusEEG software. Stratus offers an array of EEG solutions, from remote ICU and EMU monitoring, ambulatory video EEGs with pruned data and other custom EEG solutions. Additionally, the company provides EEG solutions for centralized and decentralized clinical trials and over 2.2 million hours of anonymized EEG data through its R&D division's database. Learn more at www.stratusneuro.com.

About Neuronostics Ltd

Neuronostics is a pioneering digital health company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and management of neurological conditions. Based in Bristol, UK, the company's flagship product, BioEP™, uses cutting-edge computational biomarkers to reveal hidden features in EEG recordings. The technology offers objective insights that support faster, more accurate diagnoses. BioEP has received regulatory approval in multiple jurisdictions and is supported by peer-reviewed validation studies. Learn more at www.neuronostics.com.

