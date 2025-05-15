Neuroscience-based digital clinic for safely tapering off antidepressants launches in select U.S. states

Most prescribers are ill-equipped to help patients successfully stop taking their medications because this is not part of the medical curriculum and current guidelines are out of date. Post this

Outro offers a user-friendly virtual platform for patients looking to undergo Dr. Horowitz' research-based protocol as outlined in his best-selling handbook, The Maudsley Deprescribing Guidelines: Antidepressants, Benzodiazepines, Gabapentinoids and Z-drugs).

Notably, the company has partnered with compounding pharmacies to offer customized doses, which need to be smaller than what is currently available through major pharmaceutical brands and commercial pharmacies.

Recent studies have linked long-term antidepressants use (even just 1 year) to an increased risk of cardiac death, as well as, obesity, stroke, cognitive impairment, weight gain, and bone loss. While guidelines published by the American Psychiatric Association only recommend 6-9 months of treatment for most people, the average American taking an antidepressant has been on it for more than 5 years, and 63% of Outro's pilot patients have been taking their meds for more than 10 years. While antidepressants are not addictive, they do form physical dependence, making it challenging for people to stop due to the withdrawal symptoms.

Outro CEO and co-founder Brandon Goode, who previously helped bring GLP-1 drugs to market at Novo Nordisk, says: "Having spent years in pharma, I've seen firsthand how limited the research is around stopping medications. Withdrawal symptoms associated with antidepressants are rarely studied, and the risks are often downplayed. We recognize that these medications have helped millions of people, but now millions feel trapped on medications that were meant to be temporary. Patients deserve a safe, science-backed option to get off their antidepressants and other medications."

"In my own journey to stop antidepressants, I was shocked to find that online peer-support forums, rather than the experts in my field, were the most helpful resource," says Dr. Horowitz. "Most prescribers are ill-equipped to help patients successfully stop taking their medications because this is not part of the medical curriculum and current guidelines are out of date. Outro was born out of the belief that people should be empowered with the ability to safely stop antidepressants as easily as it is to start them."

When users first enter the Outro virtual care platform, they are guided to check their eligibility for the tapering program by answering a series of questions. Eligible users will then meet with a licensed clinician to understand their exact needs and priorities, and to build a customized tapering program based on their specific medication, duration of use and more. Personalized prescriptions, prescribed by Outro clinicians, are then mailed to patients. Patients meet with their clinicians monthly with access to support in between visits. They are also encouraged to pursue non-drug mental health practices, like mindfulness, sleep hygiene and movement, to support them during and after their tapering process.

Outro clinicians are specially trained by Dr. Horowitz and leading psychiatrists in all aspects of safe, evidence-based deprescribing, including taper planning, withdrawal symptom identification and management, as well as compounded medication prescribing and holistic care throughout the process

Ariella, a 32-year-old Outro patient based in California says, "I was in tears after my initial call with Outro. I was so relieved and happy to know a company like this finally existed. They have held my hand through every step of my taper journey and never once have made me feel like withdrawal is 'all in my head.'"

New clients in the above mentioned states can check their eligibility today on Outro's website.

Outro is redefining how people safely and successfully stop antidepressants. Co-founded by Dr. Mark Horowitz and Brandon Goode, Outro combines neuroscience, hyperbolic tapering, and individualized care and prescription plans to guide members through the complex process of deprescribing.

Dr. Horowitz, the world-leading expert in the science of 'deprescribing,' was inspired to pioneer new tapering protocols after his own difficult experience withdrawing from antidepressants. His work underpins Outro's evidence-based approach. In 2024, Dr. Horowitz published the Maudsley Deprescribing Guidelines, the first textbook outlining neuroscience-based principles for safely stopping psychiatric medications.

Outro's pilot programs began in 2024, and the company officially launched in May 2025 with clinicians in seven U.S. states: New York, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Washington, and Illinois.

Brandon Goode, who previously helped bring GLP-1 drugs to market at Novo Nordisk, brings deep pharmaceutical expertise to Outro's leadership. Together, the team is committed to setting a new standard and approach to antidepressant tapering.

