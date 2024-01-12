Neurotech company Roga launches India's first wearable for mental health

- 'GoRoga' is first known AI-powered mental health wearable + app in the country - Roga and GlobalSpaces announced their partnership less than 6 months ago to improve wellbeing

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotech wellness company Roga announced today that it has joined GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. ("GlobalSpace") in launching India's first known neurotech wearable to provide mental health care. The program, GoRoga, pairs together the stress-relieving wearable with a customized digital platform to facilitate patients' progress under the guidance of their medical provider. The wearable device provides gentle, pulsed, peripheral nerve stimulation to reduce brain activity associated with stress, paired with an AI-generated relaxation guide.

This follows the companies' announcement in August 2023 that Roga would be partnering with GlobalSpace to help the southeast Asian company achieve its mission of providing virtual mental wellness support for patients, even those far away from in-person facilities, and improve the quality of life for the tens of millions of Indians impacted by stress-related issues.

The launch was announced in person at a press conference in Mumbai, India on Thursday, January 4, 2024 local time. Roga CEO Ami Lebendiker and GlobalSpace Technologies CEO Krishna Singh made the announcement.

More information on GoRoga and the announcement can be found here: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/globalspace-technologies-unveils-goroga--indias-first-anti-stress-wearable-302028512.html

About Roga

Roga is a mental health and wellness company using the latest in Neurotech and AI to relieve severe stress and burnout in a convenient, cost-effective way. Based in San Diego and Toronto, Roga was founded in 2020 and launched its inaugural product in 2022. The Roga Life™ is a paired wearable/app duo that combines two proven methods – peripheral nerve stimulation stimulation and personalized guided meditations into one safe, effective, and affordable solution. Roga is a VC funded startup and has received multiple research grants.

About GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. being the thought leaders in pharma digital solutions plays a deep and meaningful role in powering the future of healthcare. We partner with Global and India's leading life sciences organizations to help them navigate the intricacies of a rapidly converging healthcare industry. With end-to-end offerings across consulting, healthcare solutions, products and digital marketing solutions we empower organizations to optimize their business by leveraging technology and keeping pace with changing environments. Our exclusive focus on the healthcare and life sciences markets enables us to offer domain-centric solutions, services and platforms to our clients that are business focused and outcome based.

Media Contact

Ami Lebendiker, Roga, 1 6505373198, [email protected], www.rogalife.com

SOURCE Roga