Neurotech wellness company Roga partners with major Indian telehealth company

$35 Million Contract Marks First International Deal & First Healthcare Partnership for the Wearable Pioneer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotech wellness company Roga announced today that it has partnered with GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. ("GlobalSpace"), India's first telehealth company, with a $35 million contract. This signals the first major healthcare deal for Roga, as well as its official global expansion beyond the U.S.

Earlier this year, Roga announced it would begin its B2B corporate partnerships program to provide the Roga stress-relief platform to a company's employees as part of its benefits packages. In addition, Roga also launched its D2C offering in late 2022; consumers in the U.S. can purchase a Roga device directly from the company and download the companion app on iPhones and Androids.

In partnering with GlobalSpace however, Roga is now making its foray into offering white-label services to healthcare companies worldwide to provide the Roga platform to patients directly. While this deal is the first such healthcare partnership for Roga, CEO Ami Lebendiker says this is part of the company's strategic vision and will be the first of many partnerships. It also marks Roga's strategic expansion beyond the U.S. market.

"Partnering with healthcare providers and companies has always been part of Roga's vision, as has been making our devices available to people outside the U.S.," said Lebendiker. "Stress is a global epidemic. Poor mental health is affecting people's quality of life around the world. We intend to be able to help people wherever they are, and today's partnership with one of the leading telehealthcare companies in India is a step in that direction."

According to a 2017 study, some 44.9 million people in India were reported to be suffering from anxiety related mental health issues, while a 2020 study reported 88% of all Indians suffering from stress and 88% from anxiety. Yet the country was shown to have just 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 people. Telehealth has been touted as a critical part of the solution by connecting people to care via their mobile devices – hence a mobile device like Roga can be a benefit.

The Roga device plugs into any phone and runs on the accompanying app, so users can use it anytime they need it. The wearable device sits behind the ears like a pair of headphones and emits a gentle electrical signal that targets the brain's fight-or-flight response and encourages alpha brain waves, which are associated with calm focus.

Because Roga is mobile, easy-to-use, and low-cost, it is therefore more accessible to the general population, particularly for those who may not have easy access to other forms of mental health support.

"As a telehealth innovator in India, GlobalSpace and Roga were aligned on our core values of providing care in a convenient, accessible, and cutting-edge way that allows us to reach more people wherever they are," said GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. CEO Krishna Singh.

GlobalSpace's DocExa platform is used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) who serve thousands of patients daily dealing with high levels of stress and anxiety. DocExa helps HCPs manage appointments and medical records. It also offers patients a virtual talk therapy program which was designed to help alleviate the issue of access to mental health professionals in India.

Under the agreement, GlobalSpace and Roga will create a new platform called GoRoga, an exclusive for India, that combines the DocExa offerings with Roga's devices. With GoRoga, HCPs will be able to refer their patients to the Roga device in addition to their existing tools. Because Roga targets the physiological symptoms of stress, this can help complement talk therapy and other methods to create a more well-rounded approach to supporting patients' mental health. This means patients will be able to access physician care, virtual talk therapy, and the Roga device, all through the GoRoga platform on their phones.

More broadly, GlobalSpace and Roga are partnering to create an ecosystem to promote mental health and wellness in India, assisting patients in managing stress and anxiety, tracking their progress, and engaging in holistic mental wellness practices.

"We're so proud to be able to partner with GlobalSpace on this effort," added Lebendiker. "We're confident this can help meaningfully improve quality of life for a lot of people in India and around the world, and we're thrilled to see it coming to fruition."

About Roga:

Roga is a mental health and wellness company using the latest in Neurotech and AI to relieve severe stress and burnout in a convenient, cost-effective way. Based in San Diego and Toronto, Roga was founded in 2020 and launched its inaugural product in 2022. The Roga Life™ is a paired wearable/app duo that combines two proven methods – peripheral nerve stimulation and personalized guided meditations into one safe, effective, and affordable solution. Roga is a VC funded startup and has received multiple research grants.

About GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.:

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. being the thought leaders in pharma digital solutions plays a deep and meaningful role in powering the future of healthcare. We partner with Global and India's leading life sciences organizations to help them navigate the intricacies of a rapidly converging healthcare industry. With end-to-end offerings across consulting, healthcare solutions, products and digital marketing solutions we empower organizations to optimize their business by leveraging technology and keeping pace with changing environments. Our exclusive focus on the healthcare and life sciences markets enables us to offer domain-centric solutions, services and platforms to our clients that are business focused and outcome based.

