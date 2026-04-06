Neurotone AI expands Lace and Tinnitus Pro to 10 languages

World-class hearing care is now fluent in Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, and more.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI today announced that Lace and Tinnitus Pro are now available in 10 languages, expanding access to clinically proven aural rehabilitation and tinnitus care for patients. For U.S. partners, this update makes it easier to support multilingual patient populations already in their communities.

This expansion reflects growing momentum for Neurotone AI and its mission to make aural rehabilitation more accessible for both patients and hearing care providers. Building on strong adoption in the U.S., Neurotone AI is making it easier for global practitioners to offer clinically proven training to more patients in the languages they know best.

The mobile app interface, navigation, and core exercises are fully localized and currently available in these languages and regional variants: English (U.S., U.K., Australia, South Africa), Spanish (Spain, Mexico), French (France, Québécois), German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Mandarin Chinese, Dutch, Polish, and Swedish.

By expanding multilingual support, providers can deliver more patient-centered care. Hearing care teams can prescribe training in a patient's preferred language while continuing to monitor progress in their custom clinical dashboard, in their own preferred language.

Lace, the world's leading aural rehabilitation platform, is backed by more than 20 years of research and 10+ clinical trials. Designed as physical therapy for the hearing centers of the brain, Lace trains patients to process sound more effectively and improve speech comprehension, especially in challenging listening environments.

One of the most popular, personalized features in the Lace program is Voices, which helps patients improve speech recognition faster by integrating the recorded voices of loved ones into their auditory training sessions.

With expanded language support, patients can invite friends and family to record their voices and train in their preferred language or in the languages their loved ones speak.

For patients seeking tinnitus relief, Tinnitus Pro brings together proven tinnitus management methods in one patient-led program. Patients can now receive personalized sound therapy based on their unique tinnitus tone, supported by a user interface and cognitive behavioral support resources in their own language.

"Aural rehabilitation has gained real momentum in the U.S., and this expansion helps our partners bring that care to more patients in the languages they speak every day," said Dr. Miles Aron, COO and Co-Founder of Neurotone AI. "It's one more way we're working to make hearing care more accessible worldwide."

The multilingual app experience for Lace is available now on iOS, Android, and desktop. Tinnitus Pro is available on iOS and Android.

For more information, visit neurotone.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Levy, Neurotone AI, 1 5613390450, [email protected], www.neurotone.com

SOURCE Neurotone AI