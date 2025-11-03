Neurotone AI Launches New Missing Word Lesson Type in Lace AI Pro

New Lace AI Pro lesson helps patients fill in the blanks — and stay connected in conversation.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI announces the launch of the Missing Word lesson in Lace AI Pro, the company's innovative auditory training platform. Missing Word lessons help patients strengthen deductive reasoning — the brain's ability to fill in gaps when words are missed — so conversations can stay on track even in noisy or fast-paced situations.

Auditory training with Lace has been shown to improve speech comprehension by up to 12% or more for mild hearing loss and 25% or more for severe cases but even with training and high-quality hearing aids, it's normal to drop an occasional word. A blank in conversation can make it harder to follow the thread — and take some of the joy out of connecting with others.

Missing Word lessons help the brain fill in the details when words are lost. Patients hear sentences with one word or more intentionally left out, and use memory and context to determine what fits. Over time, the brain learns to do this automatically in everyday conversation — keeping patients plugged in and dialogue flowing naturally. Plus, when paired with Lace's Voices feature, patients train using recordings of loved ones for a more personal and meaningful experience.

Miles Aron, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of Neurotone AI said, "Our goal is to help people communicate as effectively as possible, which means training their brains to leverage skills like deductive reasoning to fill in the gaps. Missing Word brings a structured, clinical approach to developing this very necessary communication skill."

"From a clinical standpoint, Missing Word could be the missing component for many patients," added Robert Sweetow, co-inventor of Lace and scientific advisor for Neurotone AI. "Missing Word lessons strengthen how the brain uses context when the signal is not completely heard — a skill that's critical for communication success and patient confidence."

The full Lace AI Pro program includes five core lesson types — Speech-in-Noise, Rapid Speech, Working Memory, Speech Reading, and Missing Word — featuring more than 10,000 interactive exercises. Built on over 20 years of research behind the original LACE program, Lace AI Pro combines proven science with modern design and AI-driven personalization. Studies show that as little as 5–10 hours of training lead to measurable improvements in comprehension and lasting gains in daily listening.

Missing Word lessons are available now in Lace AI Pro on desktop, iOS, and Android. Learn more at www.neurotone.com.

Media Contact

Alana Christou, MPH, Neurotone AI, 1 (352) 231-8429, [email protected], www.neurotone.com

SOURCE Neurotone AI