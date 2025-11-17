Neurotone AI Launches Tinnitus Pro: The Next Revolution in Tinnitus Treatment

A groundbreaking app combining personalized sound therapy, cognitive behavioral tools, and patient engagement features to transform tinnitus care.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI, a leader in evidence-based aural rehabilitation, announced the launch of Tinnitus Pro, a modern digital therapy platform that personalizes tinnitus treatment for patients and simplifies management for hearing care providers.

Tinnitus Pro is the first app to combine personalized sound therapy and cognitive behavioral tools while keeping patients and providers connected through progress surveys, automated messaging, and Pro Portal insights.

Why tinnitus care needs a redesign

"For years, tinnitus care has been limited to generic masking and partial solutions," said Rick Carlson, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Neurotone AI. "Tinnitus Pro changes that standard by tailoring therapy to maximize training benefits while giving clinicians new ways to monitor progress and stay connected."

Tinnitus affects more than 50 million Americans, yet most sound therapy options rely on unadjusted white or pink noise. Research shows that therapy sounds that don't closely match a patient's own tinnitus tone may be less effective. Tinnitus Pro bridges that gap through its Personalized Therapeutic Tone — a feature that matches each patient's tinnitus sound to get the biggest impact out of each training session.

Turning sound science into tinnitus relief

Tinnitus Pro is the only app that combines Habituation and Adaptation therapies — approaches based on the research behind Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT) and notched noise therapy — with customizable soundscapes to help patients find the tinnitus relief that works best for them.

Developed with Dr. Robert Sweetow, Dr. Jennifer Henderson Sabes, and Dr. Nancy Tye-Murray, Tinnitus Pro combines app-based CBT, education, and mindfulness tools to help patients integrate coping strategies and reduce the emotional impact of tinnitus.

Gamified streaks, leaderboards, and progress tracking keep patients engaged and consistent, while Automated Patient Messages deliver personalized texts and voice notes that keep them supported and connected — all without extra effort for providers.

All activity and progress are visible in the Pro Portal, Neurotone's platform for patient monitoring and follow-up, so clinicians are connected and patients are supported every step of the way.

Auditory training and tinnitus care, all in one place

Tinnitus Pro can be offered as a standalone app or combined with Lace AI Pro, enabling comprehensive auditory training and tinnitus care in one familiar interface.

"Tinnitus Pro represents a major step forward in how we treat tinnitus," said Dr. Nancy Tye-Murray, Neurotone scientific advisor. "By integrating personalization, therapy flexibility, and ongoing support, Neurotone is empowering both patients and clinicians to achieve better outcomes."

Tinnitus Pro is now available to licensed hearing care professionals. The app carries a $499 lifetime retail license for patients, with flexible pricing options available to clinics.

For more information, visit neurotone.com.

