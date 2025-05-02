Neurotone AI Partners with Northeastern University to Integrate Lace AI Pro into Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Education

The strategic partnership gives students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI auditory training technology, preparing them to deliver advanced care to patients requiring auditory rehabilitation.
BOSTON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI, a leader in artificial intelligence-powered auditory training solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Northeastern University that will integrate Lace AI Pro into the university's audiologic rehabilitation curriculum.
The collaboration will provide students in Northeastern's Bachelor of Science (BS) in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology (SLPA) program and Master of Science (MS) in Speech-Language Pathology hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI auditory training technology, preparing them to deliver advanced care to patients requiring auditory rehabilitation.
Lace AI Pro uses advanced AI to deliver personalized, adaptive auditory training that helps individuals with hearing loss and those needing cognitive hearing therapy improve speech perception and listening skills in complex environments.
"We are thrilled to partner with Northeastern University," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "This partnership will enable the next generation of Speech Language Pathologists and Audiologists to directly interact with and learn from the latest technologies in auditory care. By incorporating Lace AI Pro into the curriculum, students will gain valuable, real-world experience with AI-driven tools."
With auditory training becoming an increasingly important aspect of patient care, this partnership underscores the commitment of both Neurotone AI and Northeastern University to push the boundaries of communication sciences and disorders education and ensure that students are equipped with the latest and most effective tools to help their future patients thrive. Nicole Laffan, AuD, MS, CCC-A/SLP, Associate Clinical Professor and Audiology Clinic Director at Northeastern University is elated to offer Lace AI Pro to patients in the Speech-Language and Hearing Center at Northeastern and to educate her students.
Alana Christou, Neurotone AI, 1 (352) 231-8429, [email protected], https://www.laceauditorytraining.com
Dr. Nicole Laffan, Northeastern University, 1 (617) 373-2492, [email protected], https://www.northeastern.edu/
