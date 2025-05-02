Neurotone AI Partners with Northeastern University to Integrate Lace AI Pro into Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Education

"This partnership will enable the next generation of Speech Language Pathologists and Audiologists to directly interact with and learn from the latest technologies in auditory care." Post this

Lace AI Pro uses advanced AI to deliver personalized, adaptive auditory training that helps individuals with hearing loss and those needing cognitive hearing therapy improve speech perception and listening skills in complex environments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Northeastern University," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "This partnership will enable the next generation of Speech Language Pathologists and Audiologists to directly interact with and learn from the latest technologies in auditory care. By incorporating Lace AI Pro into the curriculum, students will gain valuable, real-world experience with AI-driven tools."

With auditory training becoming an increasingly important aspect of patient care, this partnership underscores the commitment of both Neurotone AI and Northeastern University to push the boundaries of communication sciences and disorders education and ensure that students are equipped with the latest and most effective tools to help their future patients thrive. Nicole Laffan, AuD, MS, CCC-A/SLP, Associate Clinical Professor and Audiology Clinic Director at Northeastern University is elated to offer Lace AI Pro to patients in the Speech-Language and Hearing Center at Northeastern and to educate her students.

