Neurotone AI Partners with The University of Akron to Enhance Aural Rehabilitation Training

AKRON, Ohio, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI announced a new collaboration with The University of Akron (UA) that will equip audiology doctoral students in the Northeast Ohio Au.D. Consortium (NOAC) with access to Lace AI Pro, an innovative auditory training platform. This partnership ensures that students gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology designed to improve listening and speech comprehension for individuals with hearing challenges.
By integrating Lace AI Pro into the curriculum, the NOAC faculty are providing future audiologists with direct exposure to advanced, patient-driven auditory rehabilitation technology. This initiative reflects a shared dedication to improving aural rehabilitation education through cutting-edge resources and ensuring that doctoral students providing services in UA's audiology clinic have access to the full scope of audiologic treatment.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Lace AI Pro," said Dr. Erin L. Miller, Au.D., professor and audiology graduate coordinator at UA. "Our focus at NOAC is to ensure students have the knowledge to provide evidence-based rehabilitative services to patients with hearing difficulties. Having access to Lace AI Pro will help our students appreciate the value of including audiologic rehabilitation in concert with advanced hearing technologies to assist our patients so they remain active and vital members of their communities."
Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "We are proud to partner with the University of Akron and the NOAC program to support the next generation of audiologists," said Dr. Miles Aron, Neurotone AI chief operating officer. "By making Lace AI Pro accessible to students early in their clinical training, both in the classroom and in the clinic, we're helping bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world patient care."
