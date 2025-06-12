Neurotone AI Partners with The University of Akron to Enhance Aural Rehabilitation Training

Our focus at NOAC is to ensure students have the knowledge to provide evidence-based rehabilitative services to patients with hearing difficulties. Post this

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Lace AI Pro," said Dr. Erin L. Miller, Au.D., professor and audiology graduate coordinator at UA. "Our focus at NOAC is to ensure students have the knowledge to provide evidence-based rehabilitative services to patients with hearing difficulties. Having access to Lace AI Pro will help our students appreciate the value of including audiologic rehabilitation in concert with advanced hearing technologies to assist our patients so they remain active and vital members of their communities."

Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "We are proud to partner with the University of Akron and the NOAC program to support the next generation of audiologists," said Dr. Miles Aron, Neurotone AI chief operating officer. "By making Lace AI Pro accessible to students early in their clinical training, both in the classroom and in the clinic, we're helping bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world patient care."

For more information about Neurotone AI and Lace AI Pro, visit laceauditorytraining.com. To learn more about The University of Akron's role in the NOAC program, visit noaudc.org/.

