Neurotone AI Partners with UCONN to Enhance Aural Rehabilitation Training

Integrating Lace AI Pro into UCONN's curriculum sets a new standard for aural rehabilitation education.

STORRS, Conn., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI is excited to announce a new collaboration with the University of Connecticut (UCONN) equipping Doctor of Audiology students with access to Lace AI Pro, an innovative auditory training platform. This partnership ensures that students gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology designed to improve listening and speech comprehension for individuals with hearing challenges.

By integrating Lace AI Pro into the curriculum, UCONN is providing future audiologists with direct exposure to advanced, patient-driven auditory rehabilitation technology. This initiative reflects a shared dedication to improving aural rehabilitation education through cutting-edge resources.

"Hands-on education in clinical audiology training programs is essential because it allows students to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios, build practical skills, and develop the confidence needed to provide effective patient care," said Kathleen Cienkowski, Director of the Aural Rehabilitation Lab and Professor at UCONN. "Our program has long embraced a holistic, patient-centered approach to hearing care; partnering with Neurotone will strengthen our students' use of auditory training to improve communication within evidence-based practice."

Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "Decades of research have shown the effectiveness and longevity of Lace treatment, and we're thrilled to be able to provide it to this next generation of hearing care providers." said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "With Lace AI Pro, students are able to treat the whole patient, giving them a deeper understanding of how to support listening and comprehension, not just hearing."

