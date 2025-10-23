Neurotone AI Partners with University of Cape Town to Enhance Audiology Education

Students will gain practical insight into how digital platforms like Lace AI Pro can support patient-centered hearing care and improve rehabilitation outcomes.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI is excited to announce a new international collaboration with South Africa's University of Cape Town (UCT). By way of this collaboration, UCT's BSc students in Audiology will have access to Lace AI Pro, an innovative auditory training platform, during their academic training.

This partnership ensures that students are able to gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology designed to improve listening and speech comprehension for individuals with hearing challenges.

"Using the Lace AI Pro app has been an exciting opportunity to experience how technology is transforming auditory rehabilitation," said Njongo Magcanya, an audiology student at UCT. "Having access to such innovative tools as a student has helped me understand how digital solutions can personalize therapy and support better patient outcomes. It's inspiring to see how these advancements are shaping the future of audiology."

By integrating Lace AI Pro into the curriculum, UCT is providing future audiologists with direct exposure to advanced, patient-driven auditory rehabilitation technology. This initiative reflects a shared dedication to ensuring aural rehabilitation education includes exposure to the latest patient-oriented tools intended to achieve the best patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled that through this collaboration our students will gain hands-on experience with the latest innovations in aural rehabilitation technology," said Dr Nikki Keeton, Clinical Course Convener at UCT. "By working with the Lace AI Pro app, they will not only see the theory behind these activities in action but also build the practical skills needed to improve hearing outcomes for clients across both public and private healthcare settings in South Africa. This collaboration offers a truly exciting opportunity, and we are deeply grateful for the valuable learning experiences it provides our students."

Mokgaetji Langa, who is in her final year as a student in the UCT audiology program, agrees.

"The Lace AI Pro app is easy to use, with clear instructions that make it simple to navigate. The training lessons are short, focused, and engaging, which makes learning both easy and enjoyable," she said. "Having access to the latest technology in audiology has been a great opportunity for me as a student, as it helps me see firsthand how digital tools can be used to enhance patient care and outcomes."

Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration.

"Partnering with the University of Cape Town reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation of audiologists around the world to lead in a technology-driven field," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "By giving students access to Lace AI Pro early in their training, we're helping them understand how data and personalization can transform patient care — not someday, but right now."

For more information about Neurotone AI and Lace AI Pro, visit www.laceauditorytraining.com. To learn more about the University of Cape Town's undergraduate BSc degree program in Audiology, visit https://health.uct.ac.za/department-dhrs/divisions-communication-sciences-disorders/communication-sciences-disorders-undergraduate-programmes.

